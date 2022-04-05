scorecardresearch
Telangana mother punishes cannabis-addicted son with chilli powder, netizens have their own ideas

In the video going viral, the boy is seen tied to a pole on a street and the woman putting chilli powder in his eyes.

mother rub chilli powder on son, son ganj addiction mother chilli powder, ganja mirchi powder, Telangana news, viral video, indian expressPeople on social media were divided by the mother's actions.

In a desperate attempt to stop her son’s cannabis addiction, a woman in Telangana punished him by rubbing chilli powder into his eyes. The shocking video of the boy screaming for help has now gone viral online, starting a conversation online as netizens debated if it was the right way of handling him.

In the video doing rounds across social media platforms, including WhatsApp, the boy is seen tied to a pole with a rope. The video shows another woman holding his hands while his mother smears his face with chilli powder. Even as the boy is heard screaming and crying, his mother continues to thrash him.

The action caught on camera in the Kodad village of the Suryapet district was reportedly repeated till the 15-year-old boy promised he would give up on his addiction.

As the video went viral, the mother, identified as Ramana, spoke to local media to explain why she was forced to take such a drastic measure. Identifying herself as a daily wager, the woman said that they are not aware of how and where her son Suresh got addicted to marijuana. “His addiction has aggravated in the last year. He falls down here and there. We have to go and search for him. He is addicted to it. Nobody is bothered,” she said in Telugu.As the clip went viral, many remarked they understood her decision to punish her son but highlighted that such punishment will not solve the problem and the boy needs medical attention.

Many wondered if they could help the boy in any way to join a drug rehabilitation centre. Others tagged the local police to strengthen their actions against peddlers who sell drugs to underage.

 

