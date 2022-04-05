Telangana mother punishes cannabis-addicted son with chilli powder, netizens have their own ideas

In a desperate attempt to stop her son’s cannabis addiction, a woman in Telangana punished him by rubbing chilli powder into his eyes. The shocking video of the boy screaming for help has now gone viral online, starting a conversation online as netizens debated if it was the right way of handling him.

In the video doing rounds across social media platforms, including WhatsApp, the boy is seen tied to a pole with a rope. The video shows another woman holding his hands while his mother smears his face with chilli powder. Even as the boy is heard screaming and crying, his mother continues to thrash him.

The action caught on camera in the Kodad village of the Suryapet district was reportedly repeated till the 15-year-old boy promised he would give up on his addiction.

As the video went viral, the mother, identified as Ramana, spoke to local media to explain why she was forced to take such a drastic measure. Identifying herself as a daily wager, the woman said that they are not aware of how and where her son Suresh got addicted to marijuana. “His addiction has aggravated in the last year. He falls down here and there. We have to go and search for him. He is addicted to it. Nobody is bothered,” she said in Telugu.As the clip went viral, many remarked they understood her decision to punish her son but highlighted that such punishment will not solve the problem and the boy needs medical attention.

Many wondered if they could help the boy in any way to join a drug rehabilitation centre. Others tagged the local police to strengthen their actions against peddlers who sell drugs to underage.

There Could be other Punishment also But this is physical Hurm..@TelanganaCOPs @TelanganaDGP please Take Proper Action on this Woman.. Seems like He is Minor..A Mother has the Right to Punish her Child But in a limit…

This is Beyond that

It’s Physical Assult — Spunky Warrior (@Saviour12380391) April 4, 2022

It will not work. Addiction is something which has to be reduced properly as otherwise the urge to smoke will be so strong that the person will do anything to get hold of the addictive. — Mahakaal (@Mahakaa56515400) April 4, 2022

This is the action to be taken on idiots who supply drugs — Reddy Mithra (@mithrareddy) April 5, 2022

He needs to be given counseling, putting Chilli on the eyes will not solve the issue. — Teja ✌️ (@teja1908) April 4, 2022

Both need hard councelling — Filter Coffee ☕ (@varadpatil735) April 4, 2022

The woman(mother) should be made aware of the available options for her such as therapy to the child, addiction-free counselling sessions. If not, this would make child vulnerable to mental illness and may provoke him to take uglier steps. God forbid. — Siddhramesh S Diksangi (@SIDiksangi) April 5, 2022

Very unfortunate,

Drug addiction is illegal and this treatment is equally dangerous. This might turn him anti social. Habitual abuse is due to addiction and literally we can’t stop person abusing without proper rehab, de-addiction takes months.

Hope awareness builds — surya (@suryavayugundla) April 4, 2022

My heart goes out for the poor mom and the poor kid. I want this (and worse) treatment meted out to the growers, distributors and sellers of ganja along with their king pin. — 🇮🇳Mohan Krishnakumar 🇮🇳 ஜய்ஹிந்த் 🇮🇳 (@MohanKrishnaku5) April 5, 2022

What if he becomes blind?! 😡

Eyes are sensitive parts & not to be taken lightly. — Taste buds (@kababblast) April 4, 2022

I feel the minor or any drug addict should be deported at rehabilitation centres instead of handing over to parents for course correction — శ్రీకాంత్ – Sreekanth (@_sreekanth_) April 5, 2022

This punishment may look harsh, but, keeping the consequences for him and the dangers to the society in future, in mind, I appreciate the responsible behavior of the mother. I am sure it will be more painful for her than for him. — Gopi Raju.D (@GopiRajuD2) April 4, 2022

The mother is right, there is a point when a parent has to step up to his/her responsibility.

Years later he may even turn around and thank her albeit for short term hatred. — rajendra bist (@bistrajendra) April 5, 2022