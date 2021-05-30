Telangana minister’s response to man complaining about biryani has netizens ROFL-ing!

Here are some of the many reactions to the viral post that left netizens thoroughly amused.

Days after KT Rama Rao helped a child who was forced to beg on the streets, the Telangana minister received a bizarre complaint on Twitter that left him baffled.

While it is well-known that people in India, especially in Telangana and Hyderabad, are passionate about biryani, a man took matters a little too far when he reached out to the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana to complain that a chicken biryani he had ordered was missing the leg piece.

“I ordered chicken biryani with extra masala and leg pieces but didn’t get any of them. Is this the way to serve people,” wrote the man on Twitter, sharing a picture of a plate of biryani, tagging Zomato and KTR in his tweet.

Interestingly, the minister was quick to notice the complaint and decided to respond. “And why am I tagged on this brother? What did you expect me to do?” asked KTR.

And why am I tagged on this brother? What did you expect me to do 🤔🙄 https://t.co/i7VrlLRtpV — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 28, 2021

The post soon caught the attention of many, leading to the man deleting the post. However, the hawk-eyed netizens had already taken screenshots of it and re-shared it on the social media platform.

For all those who finds the quoted tweet unavailable now and curious to see it. 👇 pic.twitter.com/SZ10RuSun8 — Jagan Patimeedi (@JAGANTRS) May 28, 2021

Garnering over 5,000 views, here are some of the many reactions the viral post generated.

He want leg piece — Ershad Tarakian (@Ershad99999) May 28, 2021

People’s expectations are very high on you sir. I believe you have to send some extra masala to that guy. pic.twitter.com/4sC4rOHS13 — Srikanth Emani (@emanisrikanth) May 28, 2021

He is expecting CBI enquiry Immediately🤣.@zomato — B Srikanth Rao (@BSrikanthRao) May 28, 2021

😂🤣 Get him a pack of Baadshah chicken biriyani masala😂 — అరె థాయ్‌ (@K3K__Cube) May 28, 2021