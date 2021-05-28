Telangana minister responds to Twitter user’s request, helps child forced to beg on streets

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao came forward to help a child who was forced to beg on the streets after a request on Twitter caught his attention. The matter got attention after a Twitter user, Robin Zaccheus, shared image of the boy, Karthik, saying that he was seen begging around the city’s Gandhi Hospital as his mother was unwell. “I also asked if he is interested to join any hostel. He is ready! Pls help & save his future,” he wrote.

The Twitter user tagged many important officials on the microblogging site to draw their attention to help the child. From Hyderabad Mayor to city police chief, the social activist shared his number and shared the location of the boy.

The boy is with me right now.. his family lives outside Gandhi Hospitals.. not sure if I leave from here, will I ever see him again. Do reach out to me on 9949778777 @HiHyderabad @SwatiJaiHind @SwatiLakra_IPS @hydcitypolice — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) May 26, 2021

The tweet caught the attention of KTR, the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana. He quickly tagged his office and promptly replied: “Will take care”.

Within a few hours, the boy along with another child were rescued. The minister’s office along with GHMC Secunderabad zonal commissioner plunged into action and admitted them to a child shelter, Divya Disha Organization, and did their counselling.

@KTRoffice Just called me and informed that @ZC_Secunderabad is on his way already to locate the boy in Gandhi premises. This little boys destiny is changed today. Fingers crossed🤞 Thanks to the entire team. — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) May 26, 2021

Sir @KTRTRS Urban Community wing of GHMC traced this boy and another boy along with him, who were roaming on the road near Gandhi Hospital and did counselling and were admitted in Divya Disha Organization @GHMCOnline @WCDTelangana — Office of KTR (@KTRoffice) May 26, 2021

The Twitter user also updated his followers that the children were safe now as the team rushed to help.

Thanks to the entire team! The boys are in safe hands now. pic.twitter.com/VLe2H1lzww — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) May 26, 2021

Women Development & Child Welfare (WD&CW) wing of the Government of Telangana also informed that the children were tested for Covid-19 and later admitted to the shelter.

Ma’am @SwatiLakra_IPS, both the boys were rescued immediately yesterday afternoon. COVID test was also conducted and later on CWC’s referral, boys were handed over to a shelter home. Thank you ma’am for bringing it to our notice. They’re in a safe space now. pic.twitter.com/3Q3nWtT0y8 — WCDTelangana (@WCDTelangana) May 27, 2021

Relieved that the boys are now safe and have a chance of a better future, the activist thanked the minister and all others for their prompt response. Netizens too were impressed and lauded the team for resolving the matter in just a day. Many applauded the man for harnessing the power of social media for doing good.

The minister again reached out to another user’s request to help a toddler and his ailing mother on Friday.

Request @ZC_Khairatabad to take care of the lady and her child immediately @KTRoffice please follow up https://t.co/ARZnP7y2RZ — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 28, 2021

The minister has been responding to people’s requests on Twitter, providing assistance and support to local residents. From Covid medications to oxygen SOS requests, he has been active on his official handle and is reverting back to help in need.