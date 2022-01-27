‘Well played’: Telangana Minister KTR’s cricket shots enthral netizens. Watch

A video of Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao playing cricket is being shared widely on social media. As the 45-year-old minister, popularly known as KTR, strikes some good shots and people gathered are seen appreciating Rao’s performance.

The video posted by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party village youth president, Raghu Vardhan Reddy, on Twitter was shared by the IT Minister. “Didn’t see that coming from you. Well played Anna @KTRTRS, Well played Indeed,” tweeted Reddy.

“Like the BGM,” Rao, who is the IT, Industries and Commerce and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, tweeted tagging Reddy’s post.

The 30-second clip has been viewed more than 37,000 times so far. Netizens showered love for the video and praises poured in the comments section. “Young dinamic leader ktr garu..,” commented a user.

In another video, Rao was seen shooting basketball perfectly.

The clip is from the inaugural event of a sports theme park at TSIIC colony in Quthbullapur. Rao along with Chamakura Malla Reddy, Minister for Labour and Employment, inaugurated the sports theme park on January 25. Vivekanand KP, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Surabhi Vani Devi, Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Shambipur Raju, MLC, Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy were also present at the event.

After getting re-inducted into the Telangana Cabinet in 2019, Rao has been serving as the Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce and Municipal Administration and Urban Development. Rao, who represents the Sircilla Assembly Constituency, took to full time politics in 2006.