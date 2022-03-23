‘Great innovation, works without power’: Man wins praise online for his wooden treadmill

Aiming for fitness goals, many people prefer to have a treadmill at home. However, fitness equipment are costly and everyone may not be able to afford it.

A man has designed a wooden treadmill as an eco-friendly alternative. A video of his innovative attempt went viral online and netizens are lauding him.

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT, KT Rama Rao retweeted the video and tagged T-Works, Telangana prototyping centre’s Twitter handle. Rao was amazed by the man’s creativity and he urged T-Works to contact him and help him produce more wooden treadmills. He wrote, “Wow!

@TWorksHyd please connect & help him scale up.”

Watch the video:

The 45-second clip shows the man building the treadmill. He is seen assembling wooden material and fixing the parts tightly. Towards the end of the video, he is seen using the wooden treadmill. Holding the wooden handle, he is seen moving his legs while wooden rods roll beneath fastly.

The video shared by Twitter user Arunn Bhagavathula was captioned, “Amazing treadmill that works without power.”

The clip has garnered more than 1,36,500 views so far.

“Great innovation..really recommended to give support to encourage talents…,” commented a user. Some users were, however, concerned about the efficiency of the wooden treadmill.

Wow Amazing..great innovation towards greener future. — VENKAT RAM DHAKYA (@venkystar2012) March 18, 2022