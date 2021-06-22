Telangana man marries two brides in one ceremony, with consent of families

Arjun confessed a month ago that he loved the two women and was interested in marrying both of them.

In an unusual incident, a tribal man from Adilabad district in Telangana married two women in one mandap. The ceremony, in Utnoor Mandal of the district, took place with the consent of all the three families involved.

“Both girls wanted to get married to him and had no issues being wives to the same man,” Pandra Jaivantharao of the Mandal Praja Parishad told ANI. “Adivasi tradition allows for such marriage.”

According to ANI, the groom, Arjun, hails from Ghanpur village of the district. He had been in a relationship with the two women, Usharani and Suryakala, for three years. Both the women were daughters of his aunt, said the report.

Telangana | A Tribal groom from Adilabad district married two brides at the same time Both girls wanted to get married to him and had no issues being wives to the same man. Adivasi tradition allows for such marriage: Pandra Jaivantharao, Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) pic.twitter.com/3rEKA5n51W — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

Arjun confessed a month ago that he loved the two women and was interested in marrying both of them, wrote ANI. After their families gave approval, he married both of them together.