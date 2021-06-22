scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Latest news

Telangana man marries two brides in one ceremony, with consent of families

The groom, Arjun, had been in a relationship with the two women, Usharani and Suryakala, for three years.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 22, 2021 8:55:05 pm
Telangana two brides, man marries two women Telangana, tribal man Telangana, tribal man two brides Telangana, telengana news, trending news, Indian Express newsArjun confessed a month ago that he loved the two women and was interested in marrying both of them.

In an unusual incident, a tribal man from Adilabad district in Telangana married two women in one mandap. The ceremony, in Utnoor Mandal of the district, took place with the consent of all the three families involved.

“Both girls wanted to get married to him and had no issues being wives to the same man,” Pandra Jaivantharao of the Mandal Praja Parishad told ANI. “Adivasi tradition allows for such marriage.”

According to ANI, the groom, Arjun, hails from Ghanpur village of the district. He had been in a relationship with the two women, Usharani and Suryakala, for three years. Both the women were daughters of his aunt, said the report.

Arjun confessed a month ago that he loved the two women and was interested in marrying both of them, wrote ANI. After their families gave approval, he married both of them together.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 22: Latest News

Advertisement