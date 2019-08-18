Telangana cop, who was given ‘best constable’ award on I Day, arrested for ‘bribery’

From pride and glory to shame and humiliation, a Telangana constable saw it all in just a span of one day. Just a day after he got the “best constable” award in his district on Independence Day, constable Palle Thirupathi Reddy was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday for accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000, ANI reported.

Advertising

It is alleged that Reddy used to harass Mudavath Ramesh, a sand dealer, by threatening to register a false case against him. Acting on the complaint filed by Ramesh, the ACB caught Reddy red-handed. He was arrested and produced before a special court.

The arrest of the award-winning cop has triggered strong reactions on social media.

Policeman of the year….!!!! — Aditya Pramesh Pande (@badass_pande) August 17, 2019

Must be thinking of becoming a politician one day.@TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS God knows when Indians will be happy seeing a police personnel. — Jagat J Pat (@jjp_india) August 17, 2019

Best Constable award in which category? 🤔 — Raman Mishra (@RamanMishraa) August 17, 2019

Everywhere in indian states all awards are distributed in this manner. Whosoever can purchase it is available on some prize either in cash or kind. — chaudhary AS (@chaudhary_arind) August 18, 2019

ANI check if it was ‘Best Corrupt Constable Award’ . Well by the way he will be suspended for few weeks and reinstated . What a wonderful job govt job is . 😄😄😃😃 — Anu (@tpanoop) August 17, 2019

Next state election ticket 👇 pic.twitter.com/gNSbqkqJfa — AutoRaja (@AutoRaja1212) August 17, 2019

Reward aise hi logo ko milte hai — Arjun Patil (@ArjunPa86625208) August 17, 2019

Hota hae inko bhi apni family dekhni hoti hae🤷 — ռɛɦǟ 🦋 (@MissBhesra) August 17, 2019

Itni jaldi pariwartan 😂😂😂 — Rakesh tiwari (@tiwarirakesh360) August 17, 2019

Reddy had received his “best constable” award from the state Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud during the Independence Day celebrations.