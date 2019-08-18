Toggle Menu
Telangana cop, who was given ‘best constable’ award on I Day, arrested for ‘bribery’

Reddy was arrested by the ACB on Friday for allegedly harassing Mudavath Ramesh, a sand dealer, by threatening to confiscate a false case against him.

Reddy had received his “best constable” award from the state Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud during the Independence Day celebrations.

From pride and glory to shame and humiliation, a Telangana constable saw it all in just a span of one day. Just a day after he got the “best constable” award in his district on Independence Day, constable Palle Thirupathi Reddy was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday for accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000, ANI reported.

It is alleged that Reddy used to harass Mudavath Ramesh, a sand dealer, by threatening to register a false case against him. Acting on the complaint filed by Ramesh, the ACB caught Reddy red-handed. He was arrested and produced before a special court.

The arrest of the award-winning cop has triggered strong reactions on social media.

