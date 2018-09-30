Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Telangana cop consoles crying baby of female aspirant outside exam centre; photo melts hearts online

In a photo shared by IPS officer Rema Rajeshwari, District Police Chief of Mahbubnagar in Telangana, it shows head constable Mujeeb-ur-Rehman trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall, where he was on duty.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 30, 2018 7:26:35 pm
telangana, SCT PC exam, telagana police exam, police with baby photo, sctpc exam cop console crying baby, police take care baby, good news, viral news, indian express The sweet photo melted people’s hearts online. (Source: Rema Rajeshwari/ Twitter)
Balancing career and motherhood is not easy and often require greater help from people around us. So, recently when a young mother appeared for an exam, a cop stationed at the centre went beyond his call of duty and tried to console a wailing baby. The heart-warming photo has now created a huge buzz online, touching an emotional chord of the Netizens.

In a photo shared by IPS officer Rema Rajeshwari, District Police Chief of Mahbubnagar in Telangana showed a man dressed in a khaki uniform with a toddler in his arms. Identifying the man as head constable Mujeeb-ur-Rehman of Moosapet Police Station, Rajeshwari wrote that he “was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam” and was “trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall.”

According to her tweet, the photo was taken at Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar, an exam venue for the SCTPCs preliminary exam, as part of the Police recruitment.

The photo has garnered a lot of attention online and many lauded the cop for taking care of the baby.

Share your thoughts about the photo in the comments below.

