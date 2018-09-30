Telangana cop consoles crying baby of female aspirant outside exam centre; photo melts hearts online

The sweet photo melted people’s hearts online. (Source: Rema Rajeshwari/ Twitter) The sweet photo melted people’s hearts online. (Source: Rema Rajeshwari/ Twitter)

Balancing career and motherhood is not easy and often require greater help from people around us. So, recently when a young mother appeared for an exam, a cop stationed at the centre went beyond his call of duty and tried to console a wailing baby. The heart-warming photo has now created a huge buzz online, touching an emotional chord of the Netizens.

In a photo shared by IPS officer Rema Rajeshwari, District Police Chief of Mahbubnagar in Telangana showed a man dressed in a khaki uniform with a toddler in his arms. Identifying the man as head constable Mujeeb-ur-Rehman of Moosapet Police Station, Rajeshwari wrote that he “was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam” and was “trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall.”

According to her tweet, the photo was taken at Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar, an exam venue for the SCTPCs preliminary exam, as part of the Police recruitment.

Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar

trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall. #HumanFaceOfCops#Empathy pic.twitter.com/QudRZbAADu — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) September 30, 2018

The photo has garnered a lot of attention online and many lauded the cop for taking care of the baby.

