Telangana CM Revanth Reddy cooks pooris for grandson, wins hearts online

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is winning praise online after a video showing him cooking with his grandson offered a rare look at his life away from politics.
Shared on his official Instagram account, the clip captures the 56-year-old chief minister enjoying a quiet family moment in the kitchen as he prepares a batch of fresh pooris for his grandson.
In the video, Reddy can be seen standing at the stove rolling out dough into evenly shaped circles before carefully dropping each poori into hot oil. As they puff up while frying, his grandson, aged around three, seated on the kitchen counter beside him, watches with excitement and chats with his grandfather throughout the cooking session.
The light-hearted interaction, filled with smiles and conversation, presents a side of the chief minister that people rarely get to see, far removed from his busy political schedule and official engagements.
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The video quickly gained traction online, with many users appreciating the glimpse into Revanth Reddy’s personal life and applauding him for making time for his family despite his demanding responsibilities.
One user wrote, “Sir, it is truly admirable that you, who are constantly busy with public service, also allocate time for your family. It is such sweet memories that give a person true strength. Very nice!”
Another commented, “Even as Chief Minister, leading a life perpetually overwhelmed by official duties, party programs, and public services… the moments allocated to family are truly special.”
A third user added, “No matter how much, the bond of love between grandfather and grandson is more extraordinary than any position of authority.”
One person simply described him as “Youngest Grandfather.”
Another comment read, “In all of this, Revanth Reddy garu has struck it right—both in politics on this side and in the family on that side.”