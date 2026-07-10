Telangana CM Revanth Reddy cooks pooris for grandson, wins hearts online

The light-hearted interaction, filled with smiles and conversation, presents a side of the chief minister that people rarely get to see

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is winning praise online after a video showing him cooking with his grandson offered a rare look at his life away from politics.

Shared on his official Instagram account, the clip captures the 56-year-old chief minister enjoying a quiet family moment in the kitchen as he prepares a batch of fresh pooris for his grandson.

Revanth Reddy rolls out dough

In the video, Reddy can be seen standing at the stove rolling out dough into evenly shaped circles before carefully dropping each poori into hot oil. As they puff up while frying, his grandson, aged around three, seated on the kitchen counter beside him, watches with excitement and chats with his grandfather throughout the cooking session.