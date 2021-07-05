No scissors, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao loses cool at inauguration, pulls out ribbon with hand

While many who came across the video called out the organisers for mismanagement, others pointed out that Rao was impatient.

In a video that is now making rounds on the internet, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was seen impatiently pulling out an inauguration ribbon at a community housing site with his hands after organisers failed to secure a pair of scissors to do the job.

The video, which was initially shared by news agency ANI showed the chief minister, along with several people and reporters waiting as organisers went around, looking for a pair of scissors.

After waiting for a few seconds, Rao, visibly irritated, pulls off the ribbon with his hands and makes way for everyone to enter the premises.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao pulls out ribbon after not getting a pair of scissors for cutting the ribbon, at an inauguration in Medipally of Thangallapally Mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/0KjNCITgy3 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

The chief minister was inaugurating community houses in Mandepalli village in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday, July 4, when the mismanagement happened.

While many who came across the video called out the organisers for mismanagement, others pointed out that Rao was impatient. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Lol ribbon cutting ceremony mein scissor nahi hai

Gajab beijati 🤣😂 — Nandini Idnani🇮🇳 (@idnani_nandini) July 5, 2021

This is called pre planning — DJ Singh (@DJSingh85016049) July 5, 2021

Scissors + Camera = Action. 😂 — Sonu Pardesi (@SonuPardesi_) July 5, 2021

♥️ ka Management — 😷😷Stay Safe Use Mask Take care 🙏 (@VivekVGaikwad) July 5, 2021

Impatience — v e c t o r🇮🇳 (@Varda80s) July 5, 2021

Being CM of a State, he doesn’t believe in “Patience Pays” !! 😅😂 — Surendra Pratap Singh (@Surendr12956126) July 5, 2021

safe and time saving…. — Ahmed (@Ahmed05366140) July 5, 2021