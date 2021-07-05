scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 05, 2021
Must Read

No scissors, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao loses cool at inauguration, pulls out ribbon with hand

Chandrashekar Rao was inaugurating a community housing site at Mandepalli village in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2021 1:21:18 pm
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Chandrashekar Rao inauguration event viral video, K Chandrashekar Rao pulls out inaugural ribbon with hand, K Chandrashekar Rao at 2 bedroom house inauguration for poor, no scissors at inauguration event in Telangana, Community houses in Mandepalli village inauguration, Rajanna Sircilla, Viral video, trending news, viral news, Indian Express newsWhile many who came across the video called out the organisers for mismanagement, others pointed out that Rao was impatient.

In a video that is now making rounds on the internet, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was seen impatiently pulling out an inauguration ribbon at a community housing site with his hands after organisers failed to secure a pair of scissors to do the job.

The video, which was initially shared by news agency ANI showed the chief minister, along with several people and reporters waiting as organisers went around, looking for a pair of scissors.

After waiting for a few seconds, Rao, visibly irritated, pulls off the ribbon with his hands and makes way for everyone to enter the premises.

Watch the video here:

The chief minister was inaugurating community houses in Mandepalli village in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday, July 4, when the mismanagement happened.

While many who came across the video called out the organisers for mismanagement, others pointed out that Rao was impatient. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 05: Latest News

Advertisement