Tejashwi Yadav pulls a jeep, plays cricket at home. Watch video

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been flaunting his physical strength and sportsmanship with videos on social media showing him playing cricket and pulling a jeep.

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly chided him with a curt remark “wazan kam karo” (lose some weight). He was sharing the dais with PM Modi on the occasion of the centenary celebration of the Bihar Assembly on July 12.

In a video shared by Tejashwi Yadav’s office on Twitter, he is seen pulling a jeep along with a driver with his bare hands. The driver is seen seated in the jeep and handling the steering as the Bihar Opposition leader pushes the vehicle forward to a shed.

In another video shared on his official Twitter account, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, 32, is seen playing cricket with his staff.

“Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in head, the more you perform on field. Pleasure to try hands on bat & ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener & care takers are your playmates and keen to hit & bowl you out,” tweeted Yadav, a former IPL player.