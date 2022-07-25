scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Tejashwi Yadav pulls a jeep, plays cricket at home. Watch video

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly chided him with a curt remark "wazan kam karo" (lose some weight).

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 2:14:13 pm
Tejashwi Yadav pulling jeep, Tejashwi Yadav playing cricket, PM Modi, Modi's remark on Tejashwi Yadav, RJD. BJP, indian expressThe Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, 32, is seen playing cricket with his staff.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been flaunting his physical strength and sportsmanship with videos on social media showing him playing cricket and pulling a jeep.

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly chided him with a curt remark “wazan kam karo” (lose some weight). He was sharing the dais with PM Modi on the occasion of the centenary celebration of the Bihar Assembly on July 12.

ALSO READ |‘Well played’: Telangana Minister KTR’s cricket shots enthral netizens. Watch

In a video shared by Tejashwi Yadav’s office on Twitter, he is seen pulling a jeep along with a driver with his bare hands. The driver is seen seated in the jeep and handling the steering as the Bihar Opposition leader pushes the vehicle forward to a shed.

In another video shared on his official Twitter account, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, 32, is seen playing cricket with his staff.

Watch the video here:

“Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in head, the more you perform on field. Pleasure to try hands on bat & ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener & care takers are your playmates and keen to hit & bowl you out,” tweeted Yadav, a former IPL player.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?
Explained

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

Bijnor police arrest two men ‘trying to incite communal conspiracy’
Uttar Pradesh

Bijnor police arrest two men ‘trying to incite communal conspiracy’

Why have Zomato's shares fallen to their lowest ever price?
Explained

Why have Zomato's shares fallen to their lowest ever price?

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed
Watch video

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah fight back against domestic violence
Darlings trailer

Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah fight back against domestic violence

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement