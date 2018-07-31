Tej Pratap Yadav offers prayers dressed up as Lord Shiva before leaving for Baidyanath Dham

Tej Pratap Yadav is all set to step into Bollywood with his upcoming movie Rudra: The Avatar. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Tej Pratap Yadav is all set to step into Bollywood with his upcoming movie Rudra: The Avatar. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav dressed up as Lord Shiva and offered prayers at a Shiva Temple in Patna before leaving for the Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar. A video and several pictures of the RJD leader were shared on Twitter by ANI. In the 16-second video, Yadav is seen wearing a saffron scarf along with tiger printed cloths wrapped around his waist, while blowing the conch-shell.

Yadav’s costume created quite a buzz on social media. Previously, he was seen dressed up as Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami. Recently, the politician was also seen protesting against rising petrol and diesel prices in Patna. However, the protest did not go as planned as Yadav fell during the ‘cycle yatra’.

The 29-year-old Yadav had also triggered reactions on social media after sharing the poster of his upcoming Bollywood film titled Rudra: The Avatar. See the poster of the movie here:

