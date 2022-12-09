Teen wearing earphones rides scooter without helmet, gets caught by traffic cop

One should always take traffic rules seriously. Violation of traffic rules can put lives at risk. Reiterating the importance of abiding by traffic rules, Indian Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra shared a video showing a teenager flouting rules by riding a two-wheeler on the road without wearing a helmet.

The clip shared by Kabra shows a traffic police official halting the 16-year-old motorist. He asks if he has a driving licence and why he was driving wearing earphones. The teenager replies saying 16-year-olds are permitted to drive. However, the cop makes his stance clear, saying that those above 16 years are allowed to drive an electric vehicle within the speed limit. Tapping the teenager’s shoulder, the cop says that he will not be permitted to leave unless his parents arrive. The boy is seen parking his scooter beside the road.

Kabra cautioned parents to not let their children drive with earphones and not to promote underage driving. “Do your kids drive with earphones on? Are they underage riders? If yes! So understand that as a parent you are failing. improve parenting, Do not play with the lives of children. VC-SM,” Kabra tweeted in roughly translated Hindi.

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has garnered more than 23,000 views on Twitter. Internet users also emphasised the importance of traffic rules. A user commented, “Parents are equally responsible as they also know about rules but still they are giving vehicles to their kids. Parental guidance is must along with rules enforcement.” Another user wrote, “We need more campaigns/adverts on road safety rules. This one serves well. Need to clear the grey areas.” A third user wrote, “respects to the officer for being so polite.”

In November this year, a video showing a man riding a two-wheeler with six people and several other materials took the internet by storm. Stacked over the other, five kids were seen travelling with a woman and a man. There were also two dogs and a hen along with several other things. Traffic rules went for a toss as they were not wearing helmets too.