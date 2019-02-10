Teen pens down hard hitting post on jobs after a postgraduate man comes to deliver his food

“Probably the only time I regret ordering food from Zomato,” read a college student’s post, who was left shocked after a postgraduate man came to deliver the food he had ordered online. “It was one of those usual checkouts ordering food when I was taken aback after I was updated with the details of my delivery agent,” wrote Shouvik Dutta as he penned down the incident. The latest update of the food delivery app allows users to know basic details about the person delivering their food.

For Dutta, the delivery boy was a man named Meraj, who could not only speak in Hindi and Bengali but had also completed his post-graduation. What happened next was the “most embarrassing moment” of his life, recalls Shouvik. “Gathering myself I went to the front door to pick my food, as I noticed the man standing there with a wide smile on his face, he handed me the parcel. Then happened the most embarrassing moment of my life; With folded hands, he said in a shaky voice,’Sir,ektu rating ta diea deben’.” (Sir, please give a rating.)

After a quick chat with the delivery boy, Dutta found out that Meraj was a post graduate from Calcutta University and had also done PGDM in Finance or Investment Banking.

The incident left Dutta questioning the availability of jobs in India and what message does it send to the youth when a postgraduate holder is delivering food to an undergraduate teenager. It did not take long for the post to go viral, with many debating the incident and the availability of jobs in the country.

The post also holds significance at a time when the debate over poor employment rate is taking centre stage, with prime minister Narendra Modi-led government facing the brunt. Recently leaked data of the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) job survey for 2017-18 records a surge in the unemployment rate to over 6 per cent, a 45-year high.