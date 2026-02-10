Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’

The post, shared by an X user recounting the experience of her childhood friend, traced the couple’s journey from teenage romance to professional success.

By: Trends Desk
Feb 10, 2026
Indian techie couple divorceAccording to the account, the marriage began to unravel when the husband’s mother fell ill
A viral post on X has set off a wide-ranging conversation on marriage, gender expectations, and women’s autonomy at work, after it narrated how an Indian tech professional’s decision to continue her career allegedly ended in emotional abuse and divorce.

The post, shared by an X user recounting the experience of her childhood friend, traced the couple’s journey from teenage romance to professional success. According to the account, the two met in school, stayed together through BTech, joined Tech Mahindra around the same time, and steadily moved up the corporate ladder. They later married, had two children, and bought a house together.

“A childhood friend fell in love with this guy when we were in +2… bought a home with their own money, living a life that is a dream for most of us,” the X user wrote.

What stood out in the post was the woman’s commitment to her career, especially after becoming a mother. The author noted that apart from a short break following childbirth, her friend continued working throughout her pregnancies, even commuting to the office until her ninth month. After her second child, she reportedly switched companies, upskilled, moved into a new domain, and eventually began earning more than her husband.

“Except for post-pregnancy 6 months, she never took break. She went to office till 9th month. She is really really hardworking,” the post read.

According to the account, the marriage began to unravel when the husband’s mother fell ill. The husband allegedly asked his wife to quit her job to take care of her. The woman refused, arguing that she had already stepped back from work during her pregnancies. Instead, she proposed an alternative: she would manage the household finances if her husband wanted to pause his career.

“I will take care of finances… now you take a break, I want to continue working,” she reportedly told him, adding that she would still help at home as much as possible. She even offered to call her own mother to help with childcare.

That suggestion, the post claimed, was rejected. The mother-in-law was allegedly uncomfortable with the woman’s mother staying in what she viewed as “her son’s home”, despite the couple having jointly purchased the house. The husband, too, refused to consider taking a break, with the post alleging that both he and his mother believed “it is the girl’s responsibility to quit when the situation comes”.

When the woman stood her ground, the post claimed, she was subjected to emotional abuse. Eventually, she moved out with her children and returned to her parents’ home. She later told her husband that his mother was welcome to live with her and her parents if she wished.

The response, according to the post, was a legal notice threatening divorce. “Finally, she filed a divorce,” the user wrote.

Ending on a larger note, the post criticised deeply ingrained societal norms, saying that even financially independent women are often expected to surrender their autonomy once they are married. “In a misogynistic system, no matter how hard a woman works… she is treated as worthless the moment she refuses to give up her autonomy,” it said.

Many users echoed the sentiment, arguing that women should not be expected to sacrifice their careers by default. One user asked, “Will the husband quit his job out of the blue to take care of her mother if she makes this sacrifice now? My best guess – Big NO.”

Others expressed shock at the situation, while some urged nuance. “This is an unfortunate sequence of events that can happen in a family where both husband and wife are working. Don’t frame it as misogyny vs. chauvinism,” one comment read.

 

