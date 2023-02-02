scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Teammates and coach stand in solidarity with 15-year-old Sikh boy told to remove Patka during football match in Spain

Gurpreet Singh was asked by the referee to remove his Patka as he interpreted that he was wearing “a hat”.

Teammates and coach stand in solidarity with 15-year-old Sikh boy told to remove Patka during football match in SpainGurpreet Singh’s teammates were the first to support him and they explained to the referee that it is an element linked to his religion.

In an act of solidarity, teammates of a 15-year-old Sikh boy, who was asked by the referee to remove his Patka during a football match in Spain, stood by him and forced the referee to change his decision. The incident occurred during a match between Arratia C and a local rival Padura de Arrigorriaga, according to Instagram page sikhexpo.

According to local newspaper La Vanguardia, the referee asked the 15-year-old boy, Gurpreet Singh, to remove his Patka as he interpreted that he was wearing “a hat”, explaining to the players that it is prohibited according to the regulations. However, the youngster was not prohibited from wearing a Patka earlier by any of the referees who avoided this interpretation.

Gurpreet Singh’s teammates were the first to support him and they explained to the referee that it is an element linked to his religion, with which he has always played. When the referee refused to budge, they even decided to leave the field of play.

President of the club Arratia, Pedro Ormazabal, explained, “He has been playing normally for at least five years, even in his first year as cadets and so far, this season. We have never had the slightest problem.” He further said in the past day, however, the situation was even “humiliating” for the youngster.

“It was the first minutes of the second half and, as soon as he left, the referee turned to him and urged him to take off his turban. In front of the whole world: of all the families, of the players… A matter like this cannot be left to the interpretation of the referees because what happened in Arrigorriaga could happen,” indicates Ormazabal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by sikhexpo.com ✪ (@sikhexpo)

“This gives me peace. There’s hope!” commented a user. “The referees (and perhaps the league) could use some diversity training to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” another user opined. “That’s amazing that they all stood with him. I just want to know why this kind of ignorance is still happening in 2023? The world is big enough for all of us,” another person posted.

This Saturday, however, he returns to the competition. The Biscayan club is confident that the painful situation that occurred at the Padura facilities will not be repeated. And they are clear that they will not leave Gurpreet alone, the post said in the end.

