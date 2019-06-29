Team India’s orange and blue away jersey starts meme-fest online

After much speculation, BCCI has finally unveiled the away jersey for Team India. The Virat Kohli-led team will wear the new jersey in their #OneDay4Children game against England on Sunday at the ICC World Cup 2019. The Men in Blue will don a darker hue of their usual jersey colour adorned with orange at the back. The much-talked-about Team India’s ‘orange jersey’ got everyone talking online as the colour scheme kick-started a huge chatter across social media sites.

The new jersey led to many wondering if it’s going to be #BleedOrange this Sunday instead of #BleedBlue while supporting the national team, who are currently in the second position on the points table. However, the jersey received mixed-reactions online. While some alleged the orange colour had to do with the “rise of saffronisation” in the country, others thought it resembled the uniforms of staff at a petrol pump.

Pictures of Kohli and the company wearing the new jersey are trending online, with desi Twitterati coming up with hilarious comparisons and suggesting what might have worked as an inspiration.

From bottles of health drinks like Horlicks and Bournvita, some even drew parallels to the packaging of washing powder like Surf Excel to create memes!

This looks like a petrol pump’s uniform because Indian team is going to be on fire. pic.twitter.com/OzYKRI7OMC — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 29, 2019

Dress is like same as Indian oil pic.twitter.com/qJTj6UX4Lw — bawla JAAT (@Onlyforbohemia) June 29, 2019

Samne wali team ko saaf krne ke liye. pic.twitter.com/t21AfxW5uc — Chill insaan (@yuktamudgal) June 29, 2019

Great Jersey guys … see even Saif Bhai can’t wait to watch the next match in the Away Jersey… #TeamIndia #CWC19 #MenInOrange pic.twitter.com/2YXfh0j2WM — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) June 28, 2019

New away Jersey for #TeamIndia Advertising 1. How it actually is

2. How liberals see it

#CWC19 #BleedOrange pic.twitter.com/iA3BYMOUy8 — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 28, 2019

And if all these memes are not enough, the desi Tweeple took it a bit far and now, there is a thread with all the players, well, sort of with their doppelgangers!

India is not the only team to don different jersey at the tournament this year. Other teams like Afghanistan, South Africa and even Bangladesh were seen flaunting different kits.