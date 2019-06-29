Team India’s orange and blue away jersey starts meme-fest online

Toggle Menu
The much-talked-about Team India’s ‘orange jersey’ got everyone talking online as the colour scheme kick-started a huge chatter across social media sites.

Team India will debut in the new jersey in their next World Cup match against England.

After much speculation, BCCI has finally unveiled the away jersey for Team India. The Virat Kohli-led team will wear the new jersey in their #OneDay4Children game against England on Sunday at the ICC World Cup 2019. The Men in Blue will don a darker hue of their usual jersey colour adorned with orange at the back. The much-talked-about Team India’s ‘orange jersey’ got everyone talking online as the colour scheme kick-started a huge chatter across social media sites.

The new jersey led to many wondering if it’s going to be #BleedOrange this Sunday instead of #BleedBlue while supporting the national team, who are currently in the second position on the points table. However, the jersey received mixed-reactions online. While some alleged the orange colour had to do with the “rise of saffronisation” in the country, others thought it resembled the uniforms of staff at a petrol pump.

Pictures of Kohli and the company wearing the new jersey are trending online, with desi Twitterati coming up with hilarious comparisons and suggesting what might have worked as an inspiration.

From bottles of health drinks like Horlicks and Bournvita, some even drew parallels to the packaging of washing powder like Surf Excel to create memes!

And if all these memes are not enough, the desi Tweeple took it a bit far and now, there is a thread with all the players, well, sort of with their doppelgangers!

India is not the only team to don different jersey at the tournament this year. Other teams like Afghanistan, South Africa and even Bangladesh were seen flaunting different kits.

