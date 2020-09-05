Teacher’s Day 2020: Google Doodle takes us ‘back to school’

Google doodle for Teacher's Day 2020.

With an animated doodle, Google joined hands with India Saturday to celebrate Teacher’s Day. Since 1962, the day has been marked annually on September 5. The doodle showcases a mirage of objects, associated with different academic and extracurricular subjects, in honour of teachers across the country who contribute in honing skills for the next generation.

Subjects like Mathematics, Science and Psychology, among others, along with representative elements of school life were featured in Google’s colourful doodle.

Teachers’ Day falls on the birth anniversary of India’s second president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, in honour of one of the most learned scholars in the fields of comparative religion and philosophy. Radhakrishnan, regarded as a brilliant teacher by his students, graduated with a Master’s degree in Philosophy and made a tremendous contribution to place Indian philosophy on the global platform.

He was also a professor at the Presidency College in erstwhile Madras and the University of Calcutta. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna and the British Royal Order of Merit for his valuable contributions in the field of learning throughout his life.

While India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5, UNESCO marks the World Teachers day on October 5.

