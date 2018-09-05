Follow Us:
Teachers’ Day 2018: Mumbai Police thanks ‘Mumbaikars’ for being their ‘best teacher’

The post made many people emotional, who also thanked the organisation for keeping the city and its people safe. However, some also added a bit of humour with their sarcastic tweets.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2018 5:16:52 pm
teachers day, teachers day 2018, mumbai police, mumbai police tweet, mumbai police teachers day tweet, indian express, indian express news Every year in India, on September 5 Teacher’s Day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a celebrated academic. (Source: Twitter)
On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle took the opportunity to thank the people of Mumbai with a heartwarming tweet stating that for the organisation, it was the people who helped them get better. “Mumbaikars, Thank You, for being our best teacher and a tough task master. You have always helped us get better 😊 Happy #TeachersDay,” tweeted the official account.

Every year in India, on September 5 Teachers’ Day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a celebrated academician. While the day is celebrated to honour teachers, people often take the opportunity to thank those who have, in some way or the other, taught them something important in life.

Who did you wish on Teachers’ Day? Tell us in the comments section below.

A Letter To Myself On My First Day Of Teaching
