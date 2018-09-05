Teachers’ Day 2018: Mumbai Police thanks ‘Mumbaikars’ for being their ‘best teacher’

Every year in India, on September 5 Teacher’s Day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a celebrated academic. (Source: Twitter) Every year in India, on September 5 Teacher’s Day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a celebrated academic. (Source: Twitter)

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle took the opportunity to thank the people of Mumbai with a heartwarming tweet stating that for the organisation, it was the people who helped them get better. “Mumbaikars, Thank You, for being our best teacher and a tough task master. You have always helped us get better 😊 Happy #TeachersDay,” tweeted the official account.

Every year in India, on September 5 Teachers’ Day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a celebrated academician. While the day is celebrated to honour teachers, people often take the opportunity to thank those who have, in some way or the other, taught them something important in life.

Mumbaikars, Thank You, for being our best teacher and a tough task master. You have always helped us get better 😊 Happy #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/PyQyLFnj03 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 5, 2018

The post made many people emotional, who also thanked the organisation for keeping the city and its people safe. However, some also added a bit of humour with their sarcastic tweets.

It has been mutual, while you took your time to act, we have learned to be resilient and more patience #MumbaiPolice, keep up the good work! — Nandini Shastri (@nandinishastri) September 5, 2018

Thank you very much @MumbaiPolice for always being there to keep Mumbai safe. As a mumbaikar, I am always proud. — Rahul Vijay Kadam (@aks211u) September 5, 2018

All Mumbaikar are responsible citizen hence we all of with you.

Will always help to our Super heros. — Manish Panchal (@manishp811) September 5, 2018

Hats off to @MumbaiPolice. On the point and message on every occasion 🙏🏻 — Rahul Gaikwad (@GRahul9) September 5, 2018

