Saturday, August 15, 2020
Independence Day 2020

Mumbai teacher’s unique solution receives praise online, hopes to return to classroom soon

In the picture, mathematics teacher Jeyaishwari R Nadar was photographed using a transparent refrigerator tray to keep her phone on so that she could talk to her students while solving a problem.

Written by Meera Kalyani | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2020 2:40:00 pm
COVID-19, Coronavirus, Teacher, refrigerator trey, Online classes, virtual classroom, online class during pandemic, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Mumbai news, Trending news, Indian Express newJeyaishwari R Nadar was photographed conducting a class with the mobile phone on a refrigerator tray, which in turn was balanced on two containers. (Picture credit: Kunal Patil)

The photo of a Mumbai-based teacher using a refrigerator tray to conduct a virtual class was widely shared on social media as an example of how educators have been forced to come up with innovations due to the pandemic. Jeyaishwari R Nadar, a mathematics teacher, said that she just wanted to be able to explain things to her students as they watched her solve problems.

Nadar, who teaches at the Gandhi Memorial English High School in Matunga, was photographed conducting a class with the mobile phone on a refrigerator tray, which in turn was balanced on two containers.

“I thought a transparent material would do the job, to keep my phone on it so that I can solve and explain the problems at the same time,” said Nadar, who teaches students in the fifth and sixth grade.

Nadar told indianexpress.com that she had tried using whiteboards and pre-recorded videos before settling on the unconventional arrangement.

“I had tried many other options before settling in on the transparent tray”, she said.

The 34-year-old said that all teachers were merely trying their best given the situation and making the most out of the little technology they have access to.

The picture of Nadar had been widely shared on social media and she had received a lot of praise for her creativity and dedication.

The mathematics teacher said she was surprised by the sudden fame.

“It was a surprise for me. I didn’t know such a small thing would bring such praise and fame,” she said.

Nadar says she knows this is a temporary set up and is just happy that her students are able to understand their lessons better. She said she hoped to return to real classrooms because she enjoys interacting with her students face-to-face.

