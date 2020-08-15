Mumbai teacher’s unique solution receives praise online, hopes to return to classroom soon

Jeyaishwari R Nadar was photographed conducting a class with the mobile phone on a refrigerator tray, which in turn was balanced on two containers. (Picture credit: Kunal Patil)

The photo of a Mumbai-based teacher using a refrigerator tray to conduct a virtual class was widely shared on social media as an example of how educators have been forced to come up with innovations due to the pandemic. Jeyaishwari R Nadar, a mathematics teacher, said that she just wanted to be able to explain things to her students as they watched her solve problems.

Nadar, who teaches at the Gandhi Memorial English High School in Matunga, was photographed conducting a class with the mobile phone on a refrigerator tray, which in turn was balanced on two containers.

“I thought a transparent material would do the job, to keep my phone on it so that I can solve and explain the problems at the same time,” said Nadar, who teaches students in the fifth and sixth grade.

A teacher using a refrigerator tray and kitchen containers to broadcast her ‘board’ to students. Incredible #lifehack pic.twitter.com/7QKPQU7gWd — Nitin Aggarwal (@GeekyNitin) August 8, 2020

Nadar told indianexpress.com that she had tried using whiteboards and pre-recorded videos before settling on the unconventional arrangement.

“I had tried many other options before settling in on the transparent tray”, she said.

The 34-year-old said that all teachers were merely trying their best given the situation and making the most out of the little technology they have access to.

The picture of Nadar had been widely shared on social media and she had received a lot of praise for her creativity and dedication.

Whatever works with whatever available ! Superb!! — Hemant Jawale (@hjtweetz) August 8, 2020

This is sheer resourcefulness ! Kudos to the innovative teacher.👌 — Nupur (@emailextra) August 9, 2020

Such precious efforts, will definitely transformation numerous lives. Respect. — kushalistic💫 (@kushalsanghavi) August 10, 2020

Appreciate ur determination and efforts to spread the knowledge — Vinod Thotapalli (@VinodThotapalli) August 9, 2020

Wow, this genuineness & dedication takes us forward. So much to learn from this teacher indeed. 🙏🏼🙌🏽 — InertMind (@NobleAbhiyanta) August 8, 2020

All this and several schools are still charging full fees. Kudos to the lady for her efforts but schools should make better arrangements.. — ASHUTOSH BHARDWAJ (@ashutosh621) August 9, 2020

That’s an excellent concept! Teachers rack brain alot to bring out the best of our students. — Siji Dunni (@DunniSiji) August 8, 2020

Incredible ingenuity and efforts put by teachers. They should definitely be applauded — Rachana Kabra 🦋 (@kabra_rachana) August 9, 2020

Hats off to all teachers who have coped this pandemic like a charm and gone an extra mile to learn this digital platforms and other ideas- just to ensure “online teaching” goes flawless . — Rahul Sharma (@rahulamiable) August 9, 2020

Teachers are doing so much efforts these days. — DEEPIKA 🇮🇳 (@SassyFeIine_) August 9, 2020

Because of this kind of good teachers good students are developed. — Pratik Jadhav (@PratikJ01) August 9, 2020

This ingenuity needs to be seen to be believed but more importantly the efforts need to be appreciated by the students who these days continue to take things for granted. Hats off to the dedication — Vijay Madhira (@VijayMadhira) August 9, 2020

The respect for teachers during this time is unprecedented. — Twinkle (@AllWomenInvest) August 9, 2020

The mathematics teacher said she was surprised by the sudden fame.

“It was a surprise for me. I didn’t know such a small thing would bring such praise and fame,” she said.

Nadar says she knows this is a temporary set up and is just happy that her students are able to understand their lessons better. She said she hoped to return to real classrooms because she enjoys interacting with her students face-to-face.

