TCS to Microsoft: Techie reveals 4 major differences in work culture

A professional has caught the Internet’s attention after sharing his experience moving from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to Microsoft. In a video, Sailesh Gurung describes how the transition changed his perception of corporate culture, workplace flexibility and professional responsibility.
Gurung, who began his career at TCS as a fresher after graduation, said a structured work environment largely shaped his initial understanding of corporate life.
“I joined TCS as a fresher right after graduation, so my idea of corporate life was pretty simple: log in, follow the process, log out,” Gurung wrote in an Instagram post.
However, he said his experience changed significantly after joining Microsoft. Reflecting on his time in both organisations, Gurung highlighted several differences that stood out to him.
Gurung shared that one of the biggest differences was the workplace hierarchy. He described his earlier experience in a service-based environment as one where hierarchy, approvals, and multiple layers of management were more visible.
“At Microsoft, it feels… flat. You can reach out to anyone, collaborate across teams, and actually be heard,” he wrote.
He also pointed to the difference in workplace dress codes. While he recalled wearing formal clothes every day at his previous workplace, apart from limited casual days, he said Microsoft offered employees greater freedom to dress comfortably while remaining presentable.
Gurung said Microsoft’s office environment also surprised him in several ways. He highlighted hackathons, cross-team events, gaming zones and spaces where employees can relax and recharge.
He also noted that employees could bring family members or friends to the campus, spend time together and have meals on the premises, an experience he said he had not encountered in his previous service-based setup.
Beyond workplace perks, Gurung said the biggest professional change came from the level of ownership attached to his work.
“Earlier, work felt shift-based. You do your part, the next person takes over. Here, it’s yours. End to end,” he wrote.
He acknowledged that greater ownership also brings increased responsibility, but said it has contributed to his professional growth and improved compensation.
Gurung also highlighted what he described as smaller workplace conveniences that made a significant difference to his experience. These included better food and coffee, improved infrastructure, massage chairs and dedicated spaces to relax.
“It’s like the workplace is designed for humans, not just employees,” he wrote.
Gurung stressed that his observations were based on his personal journey from what he described as a structured, service-based work environment to a product-driven organisation.
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The video has since gone viral, amassing a wave of reactions. “So true, even I shifted to a product firm after being in consulting for 10 years. This shift is real, and it’s taking me time to adjust. It’s like a new free way of working, that I haven’t experienced earlier,” a social media user wrote.
“100% true, been with MSFT for over 10 years and the culture is by far the best,” another user commented. “This is the condition of any company with non toxic work culture not just Microsoft,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: This article reflects personal experiences and workplace observations shared on social media. It is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute career or professional advice.