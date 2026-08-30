TCS to Microsoft: Techie reveals 4 major differences in work culture

He said his experience changed significantly after joining Microsoft (Photo: @saileshgurung97/Instagram)

A professional has caught the Internet’s attention after sharing his experience moving from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to Microsoft. In a video, Sailesh Gurung describes how the transition changed his perception of corporate culture, workplace flexibility and professional responsibility.

Gurung, who began his career at TCS as a fresher after graduation, said a structured work environment largely shaped his initial understanding of corporate life.

“I joined TCS as a fresher right after graduation, so my idea of corporate life was pretty simple: log in, follow the process, log out,” Gurung wrote in an Instagram post.

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However, he said his experience changed significantly after joining Microsoft. Reflecting on his time in both organisations, Gurung highlighted several differences that stood out to him.