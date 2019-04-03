Tawang Police uses Thanos meme to raise awareness about voting

Arunachal Pradesh is set to go to the polls on April 11 in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, and law enforcement agencies have upped their game to urge citizens to vote. With film and comic buffs excited about the upcoming Avengers film, the police force in the northeast state used a scene from Avengers: Infinity War to remind citizens about the importance of voting.

Using visuals from a scene in Avengers: Infinity Wars that features Thanos and baby Gamora, the social media team of the Tawang Police used conveyed an important message.

The tweet tweaks the dialogues from the scene in which Thanos talks to a young Gamorra in the Soul Realm to suit their cause. The original line by young Gamora is: “Did you do it?”, but it has been altered to “Did you vote?” to which Thanos replies, “No.” The rest of the film’s dialogue is kept intact with she asks, “What did it cost?” and he replies, “Everything.”

The tweet was a part of SVEEP election awareness campaign.

Filmy memes seem to be the order of the day during this election, with the Press Information Bureau used a Bollywood dialogue from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It comes at a time when Avengers fans are going crazy to figure out who survived and who didn’t and who will be there in Avengers: Endgame.