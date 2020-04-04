Tata Group opens Taj Hotels to doctors, nurses on COVID-19 duty, wins hearts online

Five luxury hotels in Maharashtra, and one in Goa and another in UP have been opened for medical professionals working during coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Supriya Sule/ Twitter) Five luxury hotels in Maharashtra, and one in Goa and another in UP have been opened for medical professionals working during coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Supriya Sule/ Twitter)

As India steps up its monitoring of coronavirus cases across the country, doctors working on the frontlines are trying their best to provide best possible health care to patients. As a gesture of gratitude to healthcare professionals, Tata Group has opened doors of its luxury hotels to them amid the pandemic. Now, photos of their kind gesture are going viral on social media.

Five Taj Hotels under the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) in Maharashtra have offered rooms to accommodate doctors and nurses who are treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus. Two other properties — one in Goa and in Uttar Pradesh — too have done the same.

Along with pictures of the BMC medical professionals staying at the hotel rooms, a picture of a welcome message by one of the Tata Group’s hotels, The President, went viral after NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule shared it online.

“The Tata Group is providing accommodation at the Taj Hotel, Colaba and Taj Lands End, Bandra for Doctors and Nurses working in BMC Hospitals amidst Corona Virus Crisis. Thank you so much Hon. Ratan Tata (@RNTata2000) Ji Tata Group (@TataCompanies) for your generous contributions,” the Baramati MP tweeted.

“We seize the opportunity to thank you all for you hard work and selfless service to mankind,” the message read dubbing the medical experts as ‘true super heroes’ of the nation.

Confirming the initiative, the group in a statement said, “During these trying times, we at IHCL are keenly aware of our responsibility towards our community. As a reflection of our commitment, beginning today, we are offering rooms for the medical fraternity to stay while they combat the spread of the virus. These rooms will be available across 7 of our hotels namely Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President, Ginger MIDC Andheri, Ginger Madgaon and Ginger Noida City Center. We deeply value the contribution from the medical community and will continue to work with them as well as the local authorities as we navigate through this crisis.” The group, however, declined to reveal more information about the specifics.

The generous move comes after reports of medical professionals and other frontline workers facing social stigma in many cities surfaced. As the photos went viral, people lauded the group and Ratan Tata for going above and beyond to help those fighting against the infectious disease that has claimed over 60 lives in India.

In recent weeks, The Taj Group has also been working with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to offer other services as well. Earlier, the hospitality group announced that it will be providing complimentary meals to all doctors and health staff working relentlessly in the city to provide their services.

IHCL, through its Taj Public Service Welfare Trust is joining hands with @SanjeevKapoor to provide nutritious meals to doctors and staff at hospitals. Help us reach and provide aid to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Support us by contributing: https://t.co/pY1VOyNPZy pic.twitter.com/QFhWCSsFb8 — Taj Hotels (@TajHotels) April 1, 2020

Through its Taj Public Service Welfare Trust, the group collaborated with renowned Indian celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor to provide nutritious meals prepared in hygienic condition to doctors and staff at hospitals.

Also, earlier this week, the group said it has committed Rs 1,500 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic, as well as protect and empower all affected communities. The group also said it’s gearing up to manufacture ventilators in India.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India on Saturday rose to 2,902 including 68 deaths and 183 people who have been treated and discharged. In Maharashtra, the number of person who tested positive for the virus crossed 500.

