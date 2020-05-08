Memes and jokes flood social media after TASMAC shops open to long queues in Tamil Nadu

Taking a sarcastic jibe at the tipplers, people on social media found solace in some humour. (@Dindigulmemes/ Twitter) Taking a sarcastic jibe at the tipplers, people on social media found solace in some humour. (@Dindigulmemes/ Twitter)

Many states have attempted to open liquor shops since Monday with varying degrees of success and the latest to attempt to do the same is Tamil Nadu. In a bid to raise revenue, the Tamil Nadu government threw open the state-owned stores with obstacle course-like measures to ensure physical distancing. Apart from the jokes on the measures to ensure physical distancing there were also memes about the queues for alcohol.

Liquor outlets of the state-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) opened to long queues everywhere in Tamil Nadu, except in Chennai and other containment zones. They reported sales worth around Rs 170 crore on the first day, revenue that is usually seen on festivals like Pongal or Diwali.

Though authorities made provisions to ensure distance between customers, people came up with their own innovative solutions to secure their spot. Queues were seen from the early hours of Friday though the shops weren’t supposed to open till 10 am.

Social media was flooded with posts tagged with #TASMACOpeningthat contained artwork, memes and sarcastic jokes. There were twists to popular scenes from Tamil films, and spoofs that captured the mood of people.

Tamil Nadu reported 580 new Covid-19 cases Thursday, taking the total to 5,409. Critics have argued that the reopening of the TASMAC shops will only increase the spread of the infection.

