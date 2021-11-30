Tanzanian man sings Shah Rukh Khan’s song Zaalima and internet is in love

After two Tanzanian siblings captured Indian hearts as they lip-synced perfectly to the Bollywood number ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ from Shershaah, Kili Paul is back with another video.

Paul lip-syncs to Zaalima song of Raees movie. Dressed in Maasai clothing, Paul is seen moving to Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan song as cattle graze in East Africa. Wearing his heart on his sleeve, Paul is seen amused as he lip-syncs ‘Oh Zaalima…oh Zaalima…’

Paul’s caption read ‘One of my favourite songs’ and he also tagged Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Netizens have been showering love on the Tanzanian man’s videos. The video posted on November 29 has garnered over 23,000 likes.

Watch the video here:

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan, the 2017 song was a chartbuster. Without fumbling, Paul easily lip-syncs the song, originally sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur. The lyrics of the song were composed by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The Tanzania sibling’s Shershaah song attempt was well received in India. Singer Jubin Nautiyal had shared it on his Instagram stories, while actor Kiara Advani had retweeted the video on Twitter. Internet is awestruck by the way he has been transcending language barriers and has been getting absorbed with the emotions songs evoke.