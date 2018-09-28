Netizens support Tanushree Dutta over harassment claims; many wonder if this is Bollywood’s #MeToo moment

Former Miss India Tanushree Dutta accused Bollywood actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss, back in 2009. (Source: File Photo) Former Miss India Tanushree Dutta accused Bollywood actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss, back in 2009. (Source: File Photo)

Former Miss India and Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta has alleged that she was harassed ten years ago by fellow actor Nana Patekar during the shooting of a movie titled Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. In an interview with Zoom TV , Dutta claimed that the industry knew about the incident, however, they chose to stay mum about it. “Everyone knows about Nana Patekar that he has always been disrespectful towards women. People in the industry know that he has beaten actresses, he has molested them. His behaviour with women has always been crude but no publication has printed anything about it,” she said. Watch the interview here:

Bollywood by and large has kept silent on the issue, but many from the industry such as Rucha Chadha, Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra and Twinkle Khanna have expressed their support to Dutta.

Many popular comedians also took a stand on the issue and wondered why Bollywood stars are not speaking out about the issue. Here are some of the many posts supporting Dutta.

Of course alot of Bollywood stars and producers won’t say anything – they are afraid and some of them should be. Be afraid, be very afraid – It begun.

More power to women like #TanushreeDutta – for fighting the good fight for us. #NanaPatekar #Metoo — Kaneez Surka (@kaneezsurka) September 27, 2018

We all know there are hundreds and thousands of women who are too afraid to speak out against sexual assault and misconduct, lest they be called “unprofessional”. They will only speak up if we appreciate – even laud – the courage of #TanushreeDutta, and not look the other way. — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018

#TanushreeDutta is a force to be reckoned with. I’m sorry your workplace was made unsafe for you. It is not okay that you had to give up your entire career. It is not okay that your perpetrator gets a free pass. You are power. You are grit. You are a woman🙌🏾 — Mariam Mohammed (@_marmariam) September 28, 2018

If you thought #TanushreeDutta just kick-started #MeToo in #Bollywood, you are wrong. For it to breathe and travel further, people gotta have a spine and our Bollywood “superstars” don’t have any except for just very very few. #metooinindia — Ratnam Singh (@gem_rat) September 28, 2018

#TanushreeDutta idk why people are judging her instead of appreciating her courage. Do not question , support her. — Apeksha joshi (@apeksha31joshi) September 28, 2018

@TanushreeDutta I know now that you are a warrior.

Hope I could be as strong and brave as you one day. — NP 💞 (@MehgnaMathur) September 28, 2018

She’s a brave girl. She should not have gone through what she did. This must stop. We all must stand by her. I stand by #TanushreeDutta #TimesUp — Arpita Chatterjee (@arpitachatter) September 28, 2018

Only if #TanushreeDutta had guns in her house or killed a few men sleeping on roads or if she was part of a bomb blast, Bollywood would have supported her but victim of a sexual assault. Of course NO. — Vinay (@thespandsoub) September 28, 2018

