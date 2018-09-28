Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Netizens support Tanushree Dutta over harassment claims; many wonder if this is Bollywood’s #MeToo moment

In an interview with a television channel, Tanushree Dutta has accused Bollywood actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. Many people have supported the former Miss India and wondered why Bollywood is mum on the issue.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 28, 2018 3:44:17 pm
Tanushree Dutta Nana Patekar case, Tanushree Dutta opens about harassment, Tanushree Dutta accuses nana patekar of sexual harassment, Former Miss India Tanushree Dutta accused Bollywood actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss, back in 2009. (Source: File Photo)

Former Miss India and Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta has alleged that she was harassed ten years ago by fellow actor Nana Patekar during the shooting of a movie titled Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. In an interview with Zoom TV , Dutta claimed that the industry knew about the incident, however, they chose to stay mum about it. “Everyone knows about Nana Patekar that he has always been disrespectful towards women. People in the industry know that he has beaten actresses, he has molested them. His behaviour with women has always been crude but no publication has printed anything about it,” she said. Watch the interview here:

Bollywood by and large has kept silent on the issue, but many from the industry such as Rucha Chadha, Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra and Twinkle Khanna have expressed their support to Dutta.

Many popular comedians also took a stand on the issue and wondered why Bollywood stars are not speaking out about the issue. Here are some of the many posts supporting Dutta.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement