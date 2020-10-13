scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Bihar polls

As #BoycottTanishq trends online, jewellery brand pulls down ad; Twitterati ask why

For their recent campaign for Ekatvam By Tanishq, the jewellery brand released an advertisement that showed a Muslim family preparing a traditional Hindu baby shower for their pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 13, 2020 1:30:52 pm
tanishq, tanishq interfaith ad, Ekatvam By Tanishq, tanishq ad withdrawn, boycott tanishq trend, hindu muslim ads, viral news, indian expressThe company has now removed the ad from all its platforms.

Titan Group’s jewellery brand Tanishq has withdrawn a television advertisement after calls for boycott of the brand for depicting an interfaith marriage.

For their recent campaign for Ekatvam By Tanishq, the jewellery brand released an advertisement that showed a Muslim family preparing a traditional Hindu baby shower for their pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law. The description of the video on YouTube read, “She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures.”

But the ad had mixed reactions online. While one faction thought it was a beautiful example of India’s religious harmony, others criticised it on social media and said it “promoted love jihad” and made #BoycottTanishq trend online, claiming it doesn’t show the reality of interfaith marriages.

However, as outrage against the ad grew, Tanishq officially removed the video from all their platforms. Many reacted to the ad being pulled down calling the outrage absurd as it was not promoting hate but unity.

“If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world — India?” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote on Twitter. Screenwriter Aniruddha Guha, commented: “LOL, we live in a time when an ad is withdrawn for literally *promoting* communal harmony. And we think COVID-19 is India’s deadliest virus right now.” Here’s how netizens reacted after the ad was pulled down.

indianexpress.com has reached out to Tanishq for a comment, and the company said it has not issued any statement on the issue yet.
This article will be updated if they do.

