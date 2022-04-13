Watch: Tamil Nadu volunteers rescue baby monkey found hugging its dead mother

A heart-touching video of a tiny baby monkey being fed milk has surfaced online.

The 21-second clip, shared by Indian Administrative Officer Supriya Sahu, shows the baby monkey sitting on a person’s lap and drinking milk voraciously from a feeding bottle. Sahu noted that the baby monkey was found hugging its dead mother and was rescued by Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary volunteers.

“Kudos to volunteers at the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary for saving this baby monkey who was found hugging her dead mother. Thank you for your service,” read the caption of the clip.

Kudos to volunteers at the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary for saving this baby monkey who was found hugging her dead mother. Thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/P8ZgeC4JMv — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 13, 2022

Netizens lauded the volunteers for saving the baby monkey. “Hats off to the volunteers for saving a precious life. Thanks for sharing Mam (sic),” commented a user.

Much appreciated . may god bless the volunteers. — Lakshman Karkal (@kark_67) April 13, 2022

Hats off to the volunteers for saving a precious life. Thanks for sharing Mam 👏👏 — Subramanian Swamy (@Subrama46348615) April 13, 2022

God has many names but this time Team of Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary https://t.co/z08Rhdqlhv — Yash Dadhwadia (@Yashdadhwadia) April 13, 2022

The Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary includes an animal shelter for the rehabilitation of injured and ill animals in Besant Nagar, Chennai, according to local reports.

Videos of monkeys being helped by humans have been doing rounds on social media. In one such viral video, a Maharashtra traffic police officer was seen giving water to a thirsty monkey in Malshej Ghat amid scorching heat. The police officer earned praise online .

Earlier, in December last year, a video of a man resuscitating an injured monkey went viral. The cab driver spotted the monkey which was attacked by dogs and rushed it to the hospital. However, he noticed that the animal was losing its breath and needed immediate intervention. Promptly, the Tamil Nadu man gave a CPR treatment.