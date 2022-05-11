‘Every life is precious’: IAS officer shares a heartwarming video of a deer rescue

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer has shared a small clip and two photos of a deer’s rescue on Twitter.

Supriya Sahu, who often shares animal rescue stories on her Twitter account, mentioned that the operation took place in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur town.

Sharing the clip that shows the deer being released in the forested area, Sahu wrote, “Safe rescue and release of a Spotted Deer from an open well by the Forest Dept with assistance from the Fire & Rescue personnel. Well done DFO, Tiruvallur and Team Every life is precious #TNForest #rescue”.

She also shared two images, one of which showed the deer being trapped in the open well, while the other had a rescue worker descending into the well to save the distressed animal.

Sahu’s post gathered over 300 likes on Twitter within a few hours of being posted. Many netizens congratulated the forest department for saving the deer. Commenting on her post, a Twitter user wrote, “There is still humanity in this world. great effort”. Another person said, “God bless all of you”.

In March, Sahu had shared a video of an elephant’s rescue. The video, shot in Tamil Nadu’s Gudalur municipality, showed forest officials successfully pulling an elephant out of a swamp with the help of a rope.

In April, she shared another video that was shot at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. The video showed officials from the Tamil Nadu forest department treating an elephant that was struggling because of a parasitic infection.