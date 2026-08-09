First in his family to study abroad, Tamil Nadu teen gets Rs 3.5-cr Ivy League scholarship

At a time when many students in Tamil Nadu are preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams, 17-year-old Pranav Ilango from Erode followed a different academic route. His decision has now earned him a full scholarship worth Rs 3.55 crore to study at Brown University in the US.
Ilango is expected to begin his undergraduate programme at the Ivy League university later this month. He plans to study applied mathematics and public health, the Times of India reported. The scholarship will cover the complete cost of his four-year education.
His journey towards an international education began in school when a teacher recognised his academic potential and encouraged him to switch to the Cambridge IGCSE curriculum. The move was a first for his family, none of whom had previously studied under an international education system.
Ilango’s interest in studying abroad was further strengthened after he came across the story of another student from Erode who had secured a scholarship to study in the US. Inspired by the achievement, he began researching overseas universities and spent the next few years building a profile for competitive international admissions, the report added.
Instead of focusing solely on academics, Ilango devoted considerable time to extracurricular activities, leadership, and community service. He served as a school leader, played competitive chess, and led cancer-awareness campaigns that reportedly reached tens of thousands of people across several cities.
He also took part in educational programmes and mentorship initiatives that helped him understand the US university admissions process and prepare his applications.
“Pranav Ilango is a 17-year-old senior at CS Academy, Erode who is deeply passionate about the intersection of engineering and business. With a love for building software, structuring organizations and problem-solving, Pranav diligently works towards his goals-fighting the battle of high standards every day. He is embarking on a journey to create a public health venture providing data insights to governments and communities in underserved regions,” Ilango’s LinkedIn profile read.
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“Superb! Happy to see Dexters getting into public health,” an Instagram user wrote. “From erode to brown university… his parents must be proud,” another user commented.