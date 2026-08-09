First in his family to study abroad, Tamil Nadu teen gets Rs 3.5-cr Ivy League scholarship

At a time when many students in Tamil Nadu are preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams, 17-year-old Pranav Ilango from Erode followed a different academic route. His decision has now earned him a full scholarship worth Rs 3.55 crore to study at Brown University in the US.

Ilango is expected to begin his undergraduate programme at the Ivy League university later this month. He plans to study applied mathematics and public health, the Times of India reported. The scholarship will cover the complete cost of his four-year education.

His journey towards an international education began in school when a teacher recognised his academic potential and encouraged him to switch to the Cambridge IGCSE curriculum. The move was a first for his family, none of whom had previously studied under an international education system.