scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Tamil Nadu miniature artist places Tricolour in his eye ahead of Independence Day

The man, whose initials stand for 'Unnal Mudiyum Thambi' (you can do it, brother), warns others not to attempt his feat.

By: Trends Desk | Kochi |
Updated: August 11, 2022 6:54:29 pm
tricolour in eye, national flag in eye, Tamil miniature artist, miniature artist places national flag in eye, Independence day, indian expressDr R Kaviya, an eye specialist from Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore, said that such attempts should not be made by common people without expert supervision.

U M T Raja, a miniature artist from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, wanted to do something different as India celebrates 75 years of Independence.

While brainstorming ideas, a line he learnt during his school days resonated in his mind–“Namadhu India thai nattai kan pol kakka ventum”, meaning “we must protect our Indian motherland like our eyes”.

ALSO READ |‘This is unreal’: Chennai artist’s filter coffee painting blows away people’s mind

Drawing inspiration from the line, the 52-year-old artist decided to sketch the national flag in his eye. He successfully placed Tricolour on the sclera of his eye for 20 minutes on August 5. Videos and photographs of his feat have gone viral, invoking the spirit of patriotism among netizens.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

Talking to indianexpress.com over the phone, Raja said, “We owe the freedom we enjoy today to the pain of our leaders. If they suffered a lot of pain for us, then why can’t I tolerate this pain?”

He said that he used a thin membrane of egg white and placed it in the white portion of his eye. Later, he placed the Tricolour over it. It was successful after 16 attempts, and after 20 minutes he felt a burning sensation in his eyes. He splashed water on his eyes and the disturbance persisted for a while.

He also added a word of caution that everyone should not attempt it. The man, whose initials stand for “Unnal Mudiyum Thambi” (you can do it, brother), remained undeterred after his attempts with a sticker and a contact lens failed.

Dr R Kaviya, an eye specialist from Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore, said that such attempts should not be made by common people without expert supervision. The doctor whom Raja consulted said his attempt was safe because it was done with a thin membrane of egg white and it was placed on the sclera, not on the cornea. “There are studies saying the egg white membrane is safe to place on the eye. However, if the colour dilutes inside the eye, it will pose danger,” she added.

Advertisement

Raja, a goldsmith, has been a miniature artist since the age of 25. Every year, on Independence day, he creates artworks paying tribute to freedom fighters.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 06:50:25 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

Featured Stories

What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
Coke Studio Bangla: A lesson in musical diplomacy
Coke Studio Bangla: A lesson in musical diplomacy
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

Premium
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NATO

UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NATO

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO
Exclusive

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO

Premium
Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement