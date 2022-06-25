Tamil Nadu man goes viral after putting up posters looking for bride

Gone are the days when people found their perfect match through “rishta aunties” or newspaper ads. While people perhaps have gone online and veered towards matrimonial sites, it is actually billboards advertising for a wife that have been gaining popularity. It has reached India, with the man from Tamil Nadu going viral for his matrimonial poster.

M S Jagan, a 27-year-old from Villapuram in Madurai has become an overnight sensation as he put up big posters around the town looking for his “Miss Right”. Jagan, a manager in a private company, resorted to the quirky plan after failing to find the perfect partner through traditional ways.

Also Read | Cancer-stricken mom helps set up a billboard so that her daughter could find love

In the poster, Jagan has mentioned his star sign, caste, profession, income and address and also noted that he owns a piece of land. He included a photo of himself wearing a denim shirt.

Talking to a local news channel, Madurai 360, Jagan said apart from being a manager, he was also a part-time designer. It was while working as a designer that the novel idea struck him, he said.

“I have been searching for a bride for the past five years, but not successful. I have designed so many posters that I thought why I can’t just design one for myself,” he said. He also lamented that many people took from him money as well as his horoscope promising to find a suitable bride, “but they would never return”.

When he put up the posters as a last resort, with hopes that families looking for a groom would contact him, Jagan faced a new challenge. “I thought people from girls’ families would contact me, but I am getting calls only from marriage brokers,” he said.

“I think this is a tough period for those who were born in the 90s,” he said, adding that he had even been pranked. “I have been mocked as well, but I don’t care… They are making memes out of my poster, but I am not affected by it all. I am becoming viral at their expense,” he said.

Jagan also plans to put up a “thank you” poster If he gets a call from a prospective bride’s family and it leads to his marriage.