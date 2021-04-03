scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 03, 2021
Anand Mahindra fulfills promise, Tamil Nadu’s famous Idli Amma gets new home-workspace

Kamalathal from Coimbatore went viral as 'Idli Amma' in 2019 for cooking and selling idlis for just Re 1. After Mahindra's tweet helped her get a gas connection then, now, the company is going to build her a home.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 3, 2021 12:34:03 pm
anand mahindra, idli amma, tn woman sell idli at re 1, re 1 idli vendor to get new home, mahindra rise new home idli vendor, anand mahindra invest local vendor, viral news, good news, indian expressThe thoughtful gesture by the industrialist won hearts online.

Almost two years after a Tamil Nadu woman won over the internet for serving idlis at low cost for daily wage workers, Anand Mahindra fulfilled his promise to support and “invest” in her venture. The business tycoon recently shared the delightful news that the octogenarian would soon have a house of her own, which would also function as her new food joint.

Kamalathal from Coimbatore went viral as ‘Idli Amma’ in 2019 for cooking and selling idlis for just Re 1. For over 30 years, she has been running her business from a tiny shanty shop. However, she wasn’t concerned about making profits and extended her services keeping in mind those in need.

Her thoughtful gesture had moved the Chairman of Mahindra Group at the time, and he had shared her video to help her in any way possible for her great contribution to society. After knowing that her priority was a new home cum workspace, Mahindra’s companies rallied their forces by helping register land in her name.

“Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers,” Mahindra wrote online while making the announcement.

“Grateful to the Registration Office at Thondamuthur for helping us achieve our 1st milestone by speedily registering the land,” the businessman wrote on Twitter while sharing images of the elderly woman along with officials.

He also informed that the company’s real estate and infrastructure wing would build the customised home-cum-shop “as per Kamalathal’s requirement”. He thanked local LPG provider for their constant supply of gas to the woman to run her business.

In 2019, when the woman’s story first went viral, Mahindra had stepped forward to arrange a LPG connection for her to run her idli shop. She had been using a wood-burning stove.

People on social media loved Mahindra’s gesture and lauded him for keeping his promise even though a long time had passed.

