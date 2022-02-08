Beyond duty: IAS officer solemnises wedding of woman he helped during 2004 tsunami

Senior bureaucrat Dr. J Radhakrishnan has taken care of Sowmya since 2004 when Tamil Nadu was hit by a devastating tsunami. She was just five years old and among the many children who lost both their parents in the disaster in the state’s worst affected Nagapattinam district.

Radhakrishnan, who is Tamil Nadu’s Health Secretary, once again went beyond the call of duty and did not miss the 22-year-old woman’s wedding, which was held recently. Now, photos and videos of the senior bureaucrat during the wedding are going viral earning plaudits online. One of the videos shows the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer at the ceremony where Sowmya tied the knot.

When the tsunami hit the Indian peninsula in December of 2004, it wreaked havoc in people’s lives. The unforeseen natural disaster affected everyone in the region, particularly little children who lost their parents. After receiving reports of several children being orphaned, the state government opened a home for them and Radhakrishnan made sure they were looked after.

Soumya is among the several children who grew up under the guardianship of Radhakrishnan. After being rescued from debris following the disaster, she grew up at the home set up for children orphaned at the time. According to a local report, the 22-year-old bride left the children’s home to pursue her undergraduate degree but their bond has lasted beyond that.

“Sowmya is not only our daughter but also Nagapattinam’s daughter. I am very happy and emotional to see her getting married,” Radhakrishnan told The New Indian Express.