Watch: Tamil Nadu IAS officer introduces manjapai vending machine

Saturday, May 21, 2022
The cloth bag vending machine, whose prototype is ready, is expected to be placed in public places.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 21, 2022 8:20:05 pm
Cloth bag dispensing machine Tamil Nadu, IAS Supriya Sahu, IAS Supriya Sahu cloth bag dispernsing machine, Manjapai machine Tamil Nadu, Cloth bags, Indian ExpressIn December last year, Chief Minister MK Stalin launched an environment-friendly initiative named Meendum Manjapai Vizhipunarvu Iyakkam (Back to Yellow Cloth Bag Awareness Campaign) to promote the alternative to plastic bags.

To make sure that cloth bags are easily available to the masses, the government in Tamil Nadu is set to install cloth bag dispensing machines at public places.

On Saturday, Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Service officer, shared a demonstration video of the machine online. In the video, Sahu is seen inserting a RS 10 coin in the machine, which then dispenses a medium-sized cloth bag.

The cloth bag in the video looks like a manjapai (yellow bag), a traditional multipurpose bag that is widely used across Tamil Nadu by shoppers.

While sharing the video, Sahu wrote, “Manjapai Vending Machine is finally here. It is a challenge to make cloth bags available in public places at an affordable cost. We are working to set up these machines at market places & bus stops etc Prototype is ready and details will come soon #meendummanjapai #manjapai”.

So far the video has been viewed over 45,000 times. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Splendid. My suggestion is to make it accept electronic payments as well apart from just coins. Not everyone would be carrying coins around. The transaction cost might be there but then the machine would be more useful to everyone that way.”

