‘Memes become reality’ say netizens as Tamil Nadu groom gets ‘Petrol’ as wedding gift

Friends of a Tamil Nadu groom had a special gift for him. (Source: Twitter) Friends of a Tamil Nadu groom had a special gift for him. (Source: Twitter)

Amid rising petrol prices in the country, a groom in Tamil Nadu received a special wedding gift from his friends — five-litre petrol. The incident, which took place in Cuddalore, was reported by Tamil television channel Puthiya Thalaimurai. The picture of the young man and his wife along with the ‘gift’ has gone viral on social media and created quite a buzz.

After the 39-second video clip of the wedding was telecast by the channel, they also showed the petrol prices, which has touched around Rs 85 in Tamil Nadu. With the rates of petrol being one of the highest in the country, the gift is symbolic of a commodity worthy of being given as a gift one of the friends told PTI.

The story has triggered hilarious reactions from people on the Internet. “Memes turned into reality,” read one of the many tweets about the story. Moreover, many also pointed out that the newlyweds were probably happier because of the gift. Check out some of the reactions here:

Petrol Gift 😂😂😂 Happy married life #New India born 😂😂😂😂😎 pic.twitter.com/QeGsqIDEno — sнαrмi 💫 (@SharmilaJS) September 16, 2018

5 Litre petrol as a Marriage gift, costlier gift indeed 😂 pic.twitter.com/UeDBHAdnnB — Hari Prabhakaran (@HariIndic) September 16, 2018

Memes become a reality. Couple recieves 5 litres of petrol as marriage gift. #AccheDin https://t.co/hBk4ZlVt5u — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) September 16, 2018

Groom’s friend gifts him 5 litres of petrol on wedding 😆😆 — raghavendra (@raaghuvkin) September 17, 2018

Petrol makes a good wedding gift these days. Look at how happy the groom and bride are. 😂 #PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/a7DxK91IWZ — Prashanth Venkataramana (@prashanthramana) September 17, 2018

Oh Godse…! Petrol as marriage gift. So costly pic.twitter.com/bbKzk5z7Oa — Das Capital (@niravuparambil) September 16, 2018

Me- Happy Birthday Swty He- Thanks love! Gift? Me- Ye le 2 Liter Petrol He- pic.twitter.com/ZquGllLXNb — Tweet Chor👑 (@Pagal_aurat) September 13, 2018

