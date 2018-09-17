Follow Us:
Monday, September 17, 2018
‘Memes become reality’ say netizens as Tamil Nadu groom gets ‘Petrol’ as wedding gift

A groom in Tamil Nadu was in for a surprise when his friends decided to gift him petrol as his wedding gift. The story, which has gone viral, triggered hilarious reactions on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 17, 2018 12:47:11 pm
Tamil Nadu, Tamil nadu groom gifted petrol, groom gifted petrol, petrol prices, petrol price in india, wedding, indian marriages, indian express, indian express news Friends of a Tamil Nadu groom had a special gift for him. (Source: Twitter)

Amid rising petrol prices in the country, a groom in Tamil Nadu received a special wedding gift from his friends — five-litre petrol. The incident, which took place in Cuddalore, was reported by Tamil television channel Puthiya Thalaimurai. The picture of the young man and his wife along with the ‘gift’ has gone viral on social media and created quite a buzz.

After the 39-second video clip of the wedding was telecast by the channel, they also showed the petrol prices, which has touched around Rs 85 in Tamil Nadu. With the rates of petrol being one of the highest in the country, the gift is symbolic of a commodity worthy of being given as a gift one of the friends told PTI. 

The story has triggered hilarious reactions from people on the Internet. “Memes turned into reality,” read one of the many tweets about the story. Moreover, many also pointed out that the newlyweds were probably happier because of the gift. Check out some of the reactions here:

