August 21, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Tamil Nadu girl who donated her savings to Kerala flood relief gets brand new cycle

Anupriya donated her four years of savings, which came up to around Rs 9,000, to the flood relief. The gesture was widely appreciated after her story was shared on Twitter by Ethirajan Srinivasan.

August 21, 2018
Kerala floods, kerala floods status, TN girl donates money, girl domates money saved for cycle, girl donation, cycle girl, Tamil Nadu girl, Kerala floods status, kerala status, kerala death toll, The young girl saved around Rs 9000 in the past four years to buy a cycle. But she donated the money to Kerala relief funds. (Source: Ethirajans/Twitter)
For the past one month, Kerala has been dealing with floods unleashed by incessant rainfall in the state. People from all walks of life have come forward to contribute and send relief material to the flood-ravaged state. Among them was a young girl from Viluppuram, Tamil Nadu, who decided to donate the money she had been saving to buy a new cycle.

Anupriya donated her four years of savings, which came up to around Rs 9,000, to the flood relief. The gesture was widely appreciated after her story was shared on Twitter by Ethirajan Srinivasan.

“Kid, Anupriya from Vizhuppuram, TN, donates Rs. 9,000, her 4 years Piggy Bank savings, that she saved to buy a bicycle, towards #KeralaFloodRelief,” Srinivasan tweeted.

On hearing about the girl’s donation, cycle manufacturing company Hero Cycles tracked the girl down and gifted her a brand new cycle.

Moreover, the company also offered a sum of Rs 9,000 to the girl, the amount she had donated to the Kerala Flood Relief Fund. However, her father refused to accept the money and instead requested parents to encourage their kids to save money.

