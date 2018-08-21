Tamil Nadu girl who donated her savings to Kerala flood relief gets brand new cycle

The young girl saved around Rs 9000 in the past four years to buy a cycle. But she donated the money to Kerala relief funds. (Source: Ethirajans/Twitter) The young girl saved around Rs 9000 in the past four years to buy a cycle. But she donated the money to Kerala relief funds. (Source: Ethirajans/Twitter)

For the past one month, Kerala has been dealing with floods unleashed by incessant rainfall in the state. People from all walks of life have come forward to contribute and send relief material to the flood-ravaged state. Among them was a young girl from Viluppuram, Tamil Nadu, who decided to donate the money she had been saving to buy a new cycle.

ALSO READ | These artists have come up with innovative ways to boost donations for Kerala flood relief

Anupriya donated her four years of savings, which came up to around Rs 9,000, to the flood relief. The gesture was widely appreciated after her story was shared on Twitter by Ethirajan Srinivasan.

Kid, Anupriya from Vizhuppuram, TN, donates Rs. 9,000, her 4 years Piggy Bank savings, that she saved to buy a bicycle, towards #KeralaFloodRelief. @narendramodi @HMOIndia @CMOTamilNadu pic.twitter.com/rvmid4nihz — Ethirajan Srinivasan (@Ethirajans) August 19, 2018

“Kid, Anupriya from Vizhuppuram, TN, donates Rs. 9,000, her 4 years Piggy Bank savings, that she saved to buy a bicycle, towards #KeralaFloodRelief,” Srinivasan tweeted.

On hearing about the girl’s donation, cycle manufacturing company Hero Cycles tracked the girl down and gifted her a brand new cycle.

Dear Anupriya, We appreciate your gesture to support humanity in the hour of need. You would get a brand new cycle from us. Please DM your address or contact us at customer@herocycles.com. @PankajMMunjal — Hero Cycles (@Hero_Cycles) August 19, 2018

Kid Anupriya who donated her piggy bank savings towards #KeralaFloodRelief has got her brand new bike from @Hero_Cycles ! Thanks a tonne to @PankajMMunjal! pic.twitter.com/YKLIlXIGgu — Ethirajan Srinivasan (@Ethirajans) August 20, 2018

Moreover, the company also offered a sum of Rs 9,000 to the girl, the amount she had donated to the Kerala Flood Relief Fund. However, her father refused to accept the money and instead requested parents to encourage their kids to save money.

Besides a brand new bike, @PankajMMunjal has offered to give Rs 9,000 to Anupriya that she donated to #KeralaFloodRelief, which her father reportedly refused to accept and made an appeal to all PARENTS to encourage SAVINGS habit in their kids. @Hero_Cycles — Ethirajan Srinivasan (@Ethirajans) August 21, 2018

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd