Tamil Nadu forest officials release spotted deer that fell into a well. Watch video

A spotted deer that fell in a well in a village in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district was rescued by the officials of the forest department and a video showing it running free into the wild has surfaced online.

The video shared by Simplicity Coimbatore, a local media outlet, shows three men struggling to lift the deer out of the well. The deer is seen wiggling as it is being lifted from the water. Next, it is seen being released from the net and swiftly running into the wilderness.

Forest department officials were quoted as saying by Simplicity Coimbatore that the deer was found injured and it might have fallen into the well after being chased by dogs. They caught the deer with the help of a net along with teams from the fire department and rescue services. Later, it was transported and released into the Madukkarai forest range.

ANI shared photographs of the rescue operation and tweeted, “Forest Officials successfully rescued a two-year-old deer who was trapped in a deep well in Peedampalli village, Coimbatore; the deer was later released into the forest.”

