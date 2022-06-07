Netizens praise Tamil Nadu forest department’s rehabilitation plan for rescued tiger cub

With increasing encroachment of forest land and exploitation of natural resources, wildlife in India is constantly under the threat of habitat loss. This often puts vulnerable wild animals such as tiger cubs in harm’s way.

Some fortunate animals are saved from fatal injuries and accidents when they get the aid of the Forest Department and good Samaritans. Something similar happened with a tiger cub that was rescued in Tamil Nadu by Forest Department workers.

On Sunday, Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer serving as the additional chief secretary in Tamil Nadu’s Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, shared a video of a rescued tiger being prepared before its release back into the wild.

While tweeting the video, which showed the tiger inspecting an open enclosure, the IAS officer wrote, “He was only about 5 months old when #TNForesters found him with injuries roaming alone in a tea estate. He wasn’t sent to a Zoo, but cared for a life in the wild at Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Today this little big boy of 12 months has been released in a large enclosure for rewilding.”

He was only about 5 months old when #TNForesters found him with injuries roaming alone in a tea estate.He wasn’t sent to a Zoo, but cared for a life in the wild at Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Today this little big boy of 12 months has been released in a large enclosure for rewilding pic.twitter.com/qrhrdl6XBS — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) June 5, 2022

Sahu’s video got more than 11,500 likes, with many people appreciating the official’s efforts to rehabilitate the wild cat.

Life gets more and more tough for wildlife as we push forward with our insatiable appetite for more wealth, more land, more of everything. Good to see the magnificent animal getting back to life. — Pramode Mathew Alex (@PramodeMA) June 6, 2022

Hope he survives in wild. — 🦚 Animal Rights 🐯 (@Animalrights616) June 5, 2022

So beautiful…lets hope the boy has long years ahead of him…lots of thanks to the foresters who saved him…thankfully the world still has good compassionate people…its not the money or riches that define a human being… — AMIT K BASU (@amitbasu0107) June 6, 2022

Lovely — ARCHIT ANAND (@architanand1976) June 5, 2022

Hope he will enter into the forest successfully❤ — Sheik (@Sheiksparro) June 5, 2022

What a heart warming story. Its so intriguing how they always pace up and down non-stop when confined. God speed to him for an amazing life living in the wild being the apex predator that he was born to be. — Healthiswealth (@onpathtohappii) June 5, 2022

She means he is put in an enclosure before letting him out in wild.

It is rewildind because he was in wild before. — Sreenivas Vanguri (@SreenivasVangu1) June 6, 2022

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote: “Life gets more and more tough for wildlife as we push forward with our insatiable appetite for more wealth, more land, more of everything. Good to see the magnificent animal getting back to life.”