Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Netizens praise Tamil Nadu forest department’s rehabilitation plan for rescued tiger cub

On Sunday, Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer serving as the additional chief secretary in Tamil Nadu’s Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, shared a video of a rescued tiger being prepared before its release back into the wild.

Updated: June 7, 2022 7:20:55 pm
Tiger cub rehabilitation, Rescued tiger rewilding Tamil Nadu, Tiger cub rewilding Tamil Nadu, Tiger conservation, Wildlife conservation, Indian ExpressTigers are globally listed as “Endangered” on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

With increasing encroachment of forest land and exploitation of natural resources, wildlife in India is constantly under the threat of habitat loss. This often puts vulnerable wild animals such as tiger cubs in harm’s way.

Some fortunate animals are saved from fatal injuries and accidents when they get the aid of the Forest Department and good Samaritans. Something similar happened with a tiger cub that was rescued in Tamil Nadu by Forest Department workers.

While tweeting the video, which showed the tiger inspecting an open enclosure, the IAS officer wrote, “He was only about 5 months old when #TNForesters found him with injuries roaming alone in a tea estate. He wasn’t sent to a Zoo, but cared for a life in the wild at Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Today this little big boy of 12 months has been released in a large enclosure for rewilding.”

Sahu’s video got more than 11,500 likes, with many people appreciating the official’s efforts to rehabilitate the wild cat.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote: “Life gets more and more tough for wildlife as we push forward with our insatiable appetite for more wealth, more land, more of everything. Good to see the magnificent animal getting back to life.”

