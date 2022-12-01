Watch: Tamil Nadu fishermen rescue dolphins stuck in a fishing net

A group of fishermen and personnel of the forest department in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram Wednesday rescued two dolphins that were entangled in fishing nets. A heartwarming video, shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, shows the fishermen detangling one of the dolphins from the net and then pushing it into the ocean so that it can swim away.

It appears that the dolphin species in the video is the Indian Ocean humpback dolphin that is frequently spotted near shores in South India. These dolphins weigh between 150 to 200 kilogram so carrying them is often not feasible. Perhaps, this explains why the fishermen had to drag it to the shore.

While sharing the video of the rescue on Wednesday, Sahu said, “Tamil Nadu Forest Team & local fishermen successfully rescued and released two dolphins caught in a fishing net in keelkarai Range, Ramanathapuram District today.Great power of fruitful community engagement.We will honour these real Heroes.Kudos Jagdish, DFO Ramnad #TNForest”.

Commenting on her video, a Twitter user wrote, “Save Environment. No industrialist would have done this. Proud of Tamil Fishermans. ”. Another person said, “So sweet Kudos to tn forest team and fisherman”.

In November 2020, a large-scale rescue operation was launched in Sri Lanka when about 100 pilot whales were stuck in the country’s southwestern coast. It took several villagers who volunteered for the rescue, navy personnel, and police teams to push the heavy marine animals back into the water in an overnight operation. It is unclear how so many whales got stuck on a beach.