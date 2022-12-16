Tamil Nadu fishermen, forest staff release dolphin caught in fishing net. Watch

In a heartening gesture, local fishermen and forest department officials released a dolphin that got stuck in a fishing net in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district. A video of the rescue was shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu.

She also appreciated the joint efforts of forest department officials and local fisherfolk in saving the life of the aquatic mammal. The short clip shows the dolphin being released from the fishing net. The fishermen and forest staff are seen pushing the dolphin into the sea. As they release the dolphin to freedom, the aquatic mammal is seen swimming away.

Dolphin rescue jointly by Forest staff and fishermen at Ervadi Beat, Keelkarai Range, Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu yesterday.Gratitude to all local fisherfolk and dedicated forest staff for this wonderful gesture 👍👏 #TNForest pic.twitter.com/nLMMK7KCnh — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 16, 2022

Since being shared Friday, the clip has amassed more than 4,000 views on Twitter. The rescue team earned plaudits online.

A user commented, “Great work officers n guards.” Another user wrote, “Saving the species with community participation works well here Madam…really appreciation to the forest department…same has to tried to other species in the state ..” A third user commented, “Their efforts must be appreciated, these people are really Eco- warriors.”

The dolphin in the video seems to be the Indian Ocean humpback dolphin often spotted near shores in South India. The species weigh between 150 to 200 kilograms.

Recently, two dolphins entangled in fishing nets were rescued by fisherfolks and forest department officials in Ramanathapuram. One of the dolphins was seen retracting to the shore even after getting released into the sea. However, the fisherfolk ensured that the marine animal returned to its habitat.