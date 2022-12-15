scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Tamil Nadu fisherman stranded in sea, Kerala Coastal Police come to the rescue

The police officials earned plaudits online for saving the fisherman's life.

The law enforcement agency noted in the tweet that the boat accident happened five nautical miles away from Ponnani in Malappuram.
A fisherman from Tamil Nadu was stranded in the sea following a boat accident and the coastal police in Kerala came to his rescue. A video featuring the rescue was shared by the Kerala Police on Twitter.

The clip shows the boat approaching Danapalan floating in the water and the rescuers are seen throwing a lifebuoy near him. As the man manages to get hold of the ring, a police officer plunges into the sea to help him. Other officers lend hands to the man and pull him up into the boat. They are heard consoling him and asking him not to be afraid. One of the cops is seen giving him water as he sits inside the boat.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 3,000 views on Twitter. The police officials earned plaudits online for saving the fisherman’s life. A user commented, “CONGRATS KERALA POLICE FOR THIS COURAGEOUS ACT. Hats off to all.” Another user wrote, “Well done !!” A third user commented, “Kerala police who do such good deeds cannot be praised enough.”

Timely intervention by rescuers often saves people from drowning in water bodies. In October this year, two men were rescued from a river at Sharda Ghat in Uttarakhand’s Tanakpur by a police officer and a local man.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 12:22:08 pm
