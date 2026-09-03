Tamil Nadu CM Vijay gives Rs 46,000 Dior sunglasses to elderly woman: ‘What is she gonna do’

The elderly woman was initially reluctant to take the sunglasses, but Vijay persuaded her before placing them on her face himself.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s decision to give his sunglasses to an elderly woman during an unscheduled stop in Salem has sparked a debate on social media.

Vijay was in Salem to open the gates of the Mettur dam and release water for Samba cultivation in the Cauvery delta. He was travelling towards Salem airport when he made an unexpected stop at a roadside farm, according to PTI.

The chief minister spotted a group of elderly women working in the nearby fields and decided to step out of his convoy to meet them. One of them, an elderly woman named Chellam, walked over after noticing the crowd gathering around Vijay. When she saw the chief minister, she stepped forward and held his hand.