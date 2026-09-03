Tamil Nadu CM Vijay gives Rs 46,000 Dior sunglasses to elderly woman: ‘What is she gonna do’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s decision to give his sunglasses to an elderly woman during an unscheduled stop in Salem has sparked a debate on social media.
Vijay was in Salem to open the gates of the Mettur dam and release water for Samba cultivation in the Cauvery delta. He was travelling towards Salem airport when he made an unexpected stop at a roadside farm, according to PTI.
The chief minister spotted a group of elderly women working in the nearby fields and decided to step out of his convoy to meet them. One of them, an elderly woman named Chellam, walked over after noticing the crowd gathering around Vijay. When she saw the chief minister, she stepped forward and held his hand.
“He asked me if I had eaten,” Chellam recalled. “I told him I hadn’t, because I was waiting to see him first,” she said, as per PTI.
Vijay then spent some time speaking with her, asking her name. He walked with her around the garden area and also looked around the house and cattle shed belonging to local farmer Palanisamy. The interaction took an unexpected turn when Vijay removed his sunglasses and offered them to Chellam.
The elderly woman was initially reluctant to take them, but Vijay persuaded her before placing the sunglasses on her face himself. The moment quickly became a talking point online, with the former actor’s gesture reminding Chellam of his days in cinema.
“He looked just like he does in his movies,” she said.
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Videos of the interaction soon began circulating widely on social media. While some viewers found the encounter warm and spontaneous, others questioned the decision to give an expensive pair of sunglasses to an elderly woman who, they argued, may have more pressing needs.
“What is she gonna do with that?” an Instagram user wrote.
Another user wrote, “They are asking for quality nutritious food, a permanent shelter to live in, their own land to farm and live a dignified life and not your costly glasses which in no way are gonna lift their lives from poverty and oppression.”
A third user took a sarcastic swipe at the gesture, writing, “And yes with that she can eat food, not get sick and live happily ever after…..”
The price of the sunglasses has added to the online discussion.
According to Dior’s official website, the sunglasses are priced at $490, or around Rs 46,277. The brand describes them as featuring a thin black frame, crystal-tone detailing, and silver-finish metal temples with the “Christian Dior” signature.