‘Need to get this talent on the fast track’: Tamil Nadu boy’s skills win Anand Mahindra’s praise

As India basks in the glory of grabbing 61 medals at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games, business tycoon Anand Mahindra Tuesday shared a clip featuring the astounding skills of a boy.

The clip tweeted by the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra shows a boy performing gymnastics in the middle of a road as he is seen flipping repeatedly. After flipping repeatedly, he lands smoothly on his feet and walks away in style.

Anand Mahindra said the boy was spotted in a village near Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. “And after the Gold rush for India at the #CWG2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track. (This video shared by a friend who has seen this boy in a village near Tirunelveli),” tweeted Mahindra.

Watch the video here:

And after the Gold rush for India at the #CWG2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track. (This video shared by a friend who has seen this boy in a village near Tirunelveli) pic.twitter.com/DXBcGQjMX0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2022

The clip has garnered more than 1,73,000 views on Twitter. Several Twitter users also praised the boy and said such talented kids must be supported.

A user commented, “There are plenty such talents in indian villages who need to be recognise and well nurture.Same with swimming,village kids are very fast in ponds and rivers.Please as a die-hearted Indian sports fan we need collective effort.”

Another user commented, “Raw talent waiting to be polished and out on the world stage.” A third wrote, “He is good but that kid have huge possibilities..He must be nurtured at any cost..”

