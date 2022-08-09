scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

‘Need to get this talent on the fast track’: Tamil Nadu boy’s skills win Anand Mahindra’s praise

The clip tweeted by the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra shows a boy performing gymnastics in the middle of a road as he is seen flipping repeatedly.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 2:15:11 pm
Anand Mahindra, boy flipping in Tamil Nadu, boy's gymnastics video, Tirunelveli, CWG, India's medals at CWG, indian expressAnand Mahindra said the boy was spotted in a village near Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

As India basks in the glory of grabbing 61 medals at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games, business tycoon Anand Mahindra Tuesday shared a clip featuring the astounding skills of a boy.

The clip tweeted by the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra shows a boy performing gymnastics in the middle of a road as he is seen flipping repeatedly. After flipping repeatedly, he lands smoothly on his feet and walks away in style.

Anand Mahindra said the boy was spotted in a village near Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. “And after the Gold rush for India at the #CWG2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track. (This video shared by a friend who has seen this boy in a village near Tirunelveli),” tweeted Mahindra.

ALSO READ |Anand Mahindra posts inspiring video, motivates netizens to overcome the ‘impossible’

Watch the video here:

The clip has garnered more than 1,73,000 views on Twitter. Several Twitter users also praised the boy and said such talented kids must be supported.

A user commented, “There are plenty such talents in indian villages who need to be recognise and well nurture.Same with swimming,village kids are very fast in ponds and rivers.Please as a die-hearted Indian sports fan we need collective effort.”

Another user commented, “Raw talent waiting to be polished and out on the world stage.” A third wrote, “He is good but that kid have huge possibilities..He must be nurtured at any cost..”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 02:15:11 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

5

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet isn't the first; several cases of two-man, even o...
Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet isn't the first; several cases of two-man, even o...
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?
Explained

Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear
Explained

Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’
Survivor's story

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement