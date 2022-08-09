‘Need to get this talent on the fast track’: Tamil Nadu boy’s skills win Anand Mahindra’s praise

August 9, 2022 2:15:11 pm
As India basks in the glory of grabbing 61 medals at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games, business tycoon Anand Mahindra Tuesday shared a clip featuring the astounding skills of a boy.
The clip tweeted by the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra shows a boy performing gymnastics in the middle of a road as he is seen flipping repeatedly. After flipping repeatedly, he lands smoothly on his feet and walks away in style.
Anand Mahindra said the boy was spotted in a village near Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. “And after the Gold rush for India at the #CWG2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track. (This video shared by a friend who has seen this boy in a village near Tirunelveli),” tweeted Mahindra.
Watch the video here:
And after the Gold rush for India at the #CWG2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track. (This video shared by a friend who has seen this boy in a village near Tirunelveli) pic.twitter.com/DXBcGQjMX0
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2022
The clip has garnered more than 1,73,000 views on Twitter. Several Twitter users also praised the boy and said such talented kids must be supported.
A user commented, “There are plenty such talents in indian villages who need to be recognise and well nurture.Same with swimming,village kids are very fast in ponds and rivers.Please as a die-hearted Indian sports fan we need collective effort.”
Another user commented, “Raw talent waiting to be polished and out on the world stage.” A third wrote, “He is good but that kid have huge possibilities..He must be nurtured at any cost..”
He is good but that kid have huge possibilities..
He must be nurtured at any cost..
— Pushkar Singh (@Pushkar55799110) August 9, 2022
Should nurture all talent – through a sustainable and scalable system – I’m sure India as lacs of such talent who aren’t on social media and doesn’t have opportunities.
Systemic Revamp !!
— Transstadia (@SETransStadia) August 9, 2022
Raw talent waiting to be polished and out on the world stage.
— radhika shastry (@radhikashastry) August 9, 2022
No doubt, he is gold medalist for India in next CWG
— Shrikant Kuwalekar (@shri7473) August 9, 2022
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
