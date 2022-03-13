This Tamil Nadu boy has broken a Guinness World Record. This is what he did

Nidish V B worked hard for a month and now the seven-year-old boy from Tamil Nadu has broken the Guinness World Record by identifying 60 DC Comics characters in one minute.

Nidish identified the characters, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Joker and others, as they were flashed on a screen during an event held in Chennai last month.

“The most DC characters identified in one minute is 60, and was achieved by Nidhish.V.B (India) in Tamil Nadu, India, on 19 February 2022. Nidhish is a big fan of the DC series,” Guinness World Record mentioned on its website.

Tamil actor Raj Kamal shared his photographs along with the GWR holder. “So proud of this little boy…For getting@guinnessworldrecords Much more to go da magane My dear,” Kamal wrote on Instagram.

The previous world record was achieved by a person who identified 52 characters.

Nidish is also an actor and an avid Instagram user, who amuses his followers with entertaining reels.