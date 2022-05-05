scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Actor R Madhavan praises differently-abled man’s talent. Watch video

Sans hands, the man pushes his limit and does physically strenuous task with ease.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 5, 2022 8:09:04 pm
Madhavan, inspirational video, differently abled man cuts wood, indian expressThe video initially shared by Twitter user John Pompliano features a differently-abled man holding an axe under his chin.

Actor R Madhavan has showered love and praise over a differently-abled man’s indomitable will to do his job despite the difficulties.

The video initially shared by Twitter user John Pompliano features a differently-abled man holding an axe under his chin. He moves forward and cuts a cylindrical piece of wood into two. He repeats the act with another piece of wood. The background of the clip is clad in snow.

Pompliano captioned the clip, “If there is a will, there is a way. Much respect to this guy for getting the job done despite adversity.”

Watch the video here:

The clip shared on Thursday has garnered more than 6,000 views so far.

Netizens were moved by the man’s act. “Disability is not the hurdle , mindset is the hurdle for humanity,”commented a user. “Necessity is the mother of all inventions,”wrote another user.

Inspirational videos never fail to grab attention online. In December last year, a video of a quadruple amputee driving a modified vehicle had won hearts online. The man from Delhi also explained he starts and manoeuvres the vehicle. After the video went viral, business tycoon, Anand Mahindra offered the man a job in his company.

