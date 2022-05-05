Actor R Madhavan praises differently-abled man’s talent. Watch video

Actor R Madhavan has showered love and praise over a differently-abled man’s indomitable will to do his job despite the difficulties.

The video initially shared by Twitter user John Pompliano features a differently-abled man holding an axe under his chin. He moves forward and cuts a cylindrical piece of wood into two. He repeats the act with another piece of wood. The background of the clip is clad in snow.

Pompliano captioned the clip, “If there is a will, there is a way. Much respect to this guy for getting the job done despite adversity.”

Watch the video here:

The clip shared on Thursday has garnered more than 6,000 views so far.

Netizens were moved by the man’s act. “Disability is not the hurdle , mindset is the hurdle for humanity,”commented a user. “Necessity is the mother of all inventions,”wrote another user.

Disability is not the hurdle , mindset is the hurdle for humanity — स्वप्निल गुप्ता (@Swap27july) May 5, 2022

If humans use their human will power they can achieve any kind of success in their life — Shashank Dwivedi (@Shashan91302179) May 5, 2022

Inspirational videos never fail to grab attention online. In December last year, a video of a quadruple amputee driving a modified vehicle had won hearts online. The man from Delhi also explained he starts and manoeuvres the vehicle. After the video went viral, business tycoon, Anand Mahindra offered the man a job in his company.