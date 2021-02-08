‘Talent waiting to be discovered’: Village girl’s dancing skills impress Madhuri Dixit

Viewed over 28,000 times, the post was flooded with netizens complimenting the girl's dance moves.

A video of a girl dancing in a village has left netizens impressed after it was shared on social media. Shortly after being tweeted, the clip was retweeted by Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, who lauded the girl’s dancing skills.

“She is dancing so beautifully. There is so much talent waiting to be discovered,” wrote Dixit. In the 2.20-minute viral clip, a girl is seen energetically dancing on a farmland on the song ‘Ghunghat Nahin Kholoongi Saiyan’ from the 1957 film Mother India.

The clip was originally shared by Raaggiri, a Ghaziabad-based organisation that promotes classical music. “Dancers don’t need wings to fly. On seeing this village girl’s dance, you will understand how true the saying is,” they tweeted while sharing the clip.

Viewed over 28,000 times, the post was flooded with netizens complimenting the girl’s dance moves.

