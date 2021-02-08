‘Talent waiting to be discovered’: Village girl’s dancing skills impress Madhuri Dixit

A video of a girl dancing in a village has left netizens impressed after it was shared on social media. Shortly after being tweeted, the clip was retweeted by Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, who lauded the girl’s dancing skills.
“She is dancing so beautifully. There is so much talent waiting to be discovered,” wrote Dixit. In the 2.20-minute viral clip, a girl is seen energetically dancing on a farmland on the song ‘Ghunghat Nahin Kholoongi Saiyan’ from the 1957 film Mother India.
Watch the video here:
कहते हैं Dancers don’t need wings to fly, आप गांव की इस लड़की के डांस को देखकर मान जाएँगे कि इस बात में कितना सच है। ऐतिहासिक फ़िल्म #MotherIndia के लाजवाब गीत पर ये डांस देखिए।
इस वीडियो के बारे में ज़्यादा जानकारी है तो #Raaggiri को बताइए। @MadhuriDixit @dreamgirlhema pic.twitter.com/kM8crUwcKI
— Raaggiri/ रागगीरी (@Raaggiri) February 8, 2021
The clip was originally shared by Raaggiri, a Ghaziabad-based organisation that promotes classical music. “Dancers don’t need wings to fly. On seeing this village girl’s dance, you will understand how true the saying is,” they tweeted while sharing the clip.
Viewed over 28,000 times, the post was flooded with netizens complimenting the girl’s dance moves.
Wwwow 🙏🙏🙏🙏 ammmmmazing!!! Seems like it comes straight from the heart, what flexibility and energy! Thank you for sharing Madhuriji ✨
— Ritika Sinha (@Ritikas93686761) February 8, 2021
Absolutely true di!!!
She’s just amazing ❤
— tejas soni (@tejassoni3) February 8, 2021
That’s great and looks professional. It was in one shot !.
— Rahul Karyakarte (@rahulkarya) February 8, 2021
Naturally beautiful dancer long time baat itana acha dance dekha
— Shefali Bhatt11 (@ShefaliBhatt11) February 8, 2021
Very nice👏..Give her chance to your dance academy ma’m… So she can became global from local🙂👏
— ashish singh (@rajput2132) February 8, 2021
India is full of such hidden unpolished&untutored talents and they just need polishing&suitable exposures on right platforms and indian sky would be full of such flying colours.
— sanjiv walia (@sanjiv_walia) February 8, 2021
