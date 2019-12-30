‘Taking creativity to the next level’: Netizens laud Delhi Metro’s ‘end of decade’ tweet

It did not take long for netizens to take note of the post, which was soon flooded with several reactions. It did not take long for netizens to take note of the post, which was soon flooded with several reactions.

With 2019 drawing to a close, Delhi’s Metro’s latest tweet informing netizens about their growth over the past decade has impressed many. Using a popular meme template, the official DMRC Twitter handle shared a collage of fictional characters from popular American action series, Power Rangers.

While the first image shared under ‘Beginning of the decade’ showed three Power Rangers — Red, Blue and Yellow — depicting the three metro lines the organisation started off with at the beginning of the decade, the second, ‘end of the decade’, featured a colourful team — red, blue, grey, green, pink and yellow — showing the lines that have been added over the years.

Beginning of End of

the decade the decade pic.twitter.com/vy1Tng0sMJ — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 29, 2019

It did not take long for netizens to take note of the post, which was soon flooded with several reactions. While many congratulated the organisation, others complimented the social media team.

Wow.. You have got some humour. Hehe https://t.co/DXBBb5Jd3i — Pramod K. Singh (@listenPramodVMS) December 30, 2019

This is some quality work. https://t.co/4HRFu4Dp5J — Kshitij Srivastava (@srivkshitij) December 30, 2019

Innovative work by dmrc to explain what all n how much has been done so far..nice thought it is. #delhimetrorailcorporation https://t.co/P2CSdKBrPz — Deepti Katyal (@katyal_deepti) December 30, 2019

DMRC’s creative team is amazing!! https://t.co/ZPazk8tf6e — Deeksha Teri (@DeekshaTeri) December 30, 2019

Taking creativity to the next level. Congratulations Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on achieving this new milestone. https://t.co/pv1LbrB8Az — Aashutosh Singh (@singhaashutosh) December 30, 2019

It requires a level 25 meme knowledge to understand this. Kuddus to @OfficialDMRC for being creative https://t.co/IZBTWPuRaU — Arindom Ojah (@Arhythmn) December 30, 2019

Only guys who can use this meme and justify it. https://t.co/6uCaQHUne7 — Shakti Chaturvedi (@ico90clast) December 30, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd