Monday, December 30, 2019

‘Taking creativity to the next level’: Netizens laud Delhi Metro’s ‘end of decade’ tweet

"Only guys who can use this meme and justify it," tweeted a user while sharing the quirky tweet by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 30, 2019 1:51:58 pm
DMRC, Delhi Metro, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Metro lines, Blue Line, Delhi Metro Blue Line, Delhi metro twitter, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news It did not take long for netizens to take note of the post, which was soon flooded with several reactions.

With 2019 drawing to a close, Delhi’s Metro’s latest tweet informing netizens about their growth over the past decade has impressed many. Using a popular meme template, the official DMRC Twitter handle shared a collage of fictional characters from popular American action series, Power Rangers.

While the first image shared under ‘Beginning of the decade’ showed three Power Rangers — Red, Blue and Yellow — depicting the three metro lines the organisation started off with at the beginning of the decade, the second, ‘end of the decade’, featured a colourful team — red, blue, grey, green, pink and yellow — showing the lines that have been added over the years.

It did not take long for netizens to take note of the post, which was soon flooded with several reactions. While many congratulated the organisation, others complimented the social media team.

