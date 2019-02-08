‘Take a bow’: CRPF jawan gets praise after donating blood for injured Naxal

Toggle Menu
Constable Rajkamal of the CRPF's 133 Battalion donated blood to a Naxal who was injured during an exchange of fire with troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) in Jharkhand recently.

When the doctors at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences found that the wounded naxal required blood, the constable agreed to help the injured. (Source: CRPF/ Twitter)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan is getting a lot of praise online after a photo of him was released in which he is seen donating blood for the treatment of an injured Naxal.

Constable Rajkamal, of the CRPF’s 133 Battalion, donated blood for a Naxal who was injured during an exchange of fire with troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) in Jharkhand recently. The injured man was taken from the site of the shootout and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

When the doctors at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences said that the wounded Naxal required blood, the constable agreed to donate blood.

The heart-warming gesture was shared online by the CRPF and got a lot of attention.

“Rajkamal said that he considered his duty to help a fellow Indian in need,” the CRPF handle said in its tweet which was accompanied by a photo of the jawan during blood tranfusion.

Many hailed the jawan and saluted his gesture.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanjay Anand Lathkar commended constable Rajkamal and honoured him with a cash reward, news agency ANI reported.

