Taj Mahal snow sculpture in Gulmarg mesmerizes netizens

Jammu and Kashmir is well-renowned for its alluring geography and stunning photographs of destinations amid snowfall have always been doing rounds on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, a snow sculpture replicating the Taj Mahal has turned out to be the talk of the town in Gulmarg. The photographs were share by the Grand Mumtaz Hotels and Resorts. Set in dim light, the replica of one of the wonders of the world stands apart.

“Experience Snow Palace at Grand Mumtaz Gulmarg,” reads the caption of the tweet.

See the reactions here:

General Manager, Satyajeet Gopal, said that this snow-sculpture was made in about 100 hours (17 days) Pics/Video: Mubashir Khan, Mohsin Altaf (2/2) pic.twitter.com/WfRUrNwVv4 — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) February 11, 2022

A snow sculpture of Taj Mahal (one of the seven wonders of the world) has become the latest attraction for tourists in #Jammu and #Kashmir‘s #Gulmarg after the igloo cafe opened here, which also attracted many eyeballs. These are appreciable initiatives. #tuesdayvibe pic.twitter.com/Oyw4KkZcFb — Nuzhat Andrabi (@AndrabiNuzhat) February 15, 2022

#WahTaj: Tourists and Locals enjoy the Snow Sculpture of the Taj Mahal created by a Private Hotel In Gulmarg. pic.twitter.com/p2WQNhC9MS — Falak Bhat (@FalakBhat2000) February 13, 2022

A snow Sculpture of the Taj Mahal created by the Grand Mumtaz Resorts at tourist resort Gulmarg has become the main attraction for hundreds of tourists visiting #Gulmarg. pic.twitter.com/y7JoiC816O — Yunus Shah (@Sh0333yunus) February 12, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A video shared by Reuters on Twitter showed the sculpture amid the snow-clad region. The aerial view of the sculpture looks similar to the Taj Mahal in Agra.

A snow sculpture of the Taj Mahal lures tourists to the Jammu and Kashmir region pic.twitter.com/z2ypy4GY5n — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2022

“It took us 17 days to build it. With a height of 16 feet, it covers an area of 24 feet x 24 feet. People are liking it a lot,” Satyajeet Gopal, General Manager, Grand Mumtaz Hotel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in a tweet.

J&K: A snow sculpture of the Taj Mahal has become a center of attraction for tourists visiting Gulmarg “It took us 17 days to build it. With a height of 16 feet, it covers an area of 24 feet x 24 feet. People are liking it a lot,” said Satyajeet Gopal, GM, Grand Mumtaz Hotel pic.twitter.com/divqtR4fgC — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

Gulmarg, known for its skiing options, has been attracting more tourists after the snow sculpture was built. “We felt very nice after seeing this snow sculpture of the Taj Mahal here. It is very different and it is nice to see that they have made a Taj Mahal in Gulmarg,” Rashmi, a tourist who travelled to Gulmarg for the first time just to see the sculpture was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Recently, photos of the world’s highest railway bridge, being built across a deep gorge of the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir, had left netizens impressed. The progress of the arch bridge in the making — started in 2002 — was shared by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. “The world’s highest arch Chenab Bridge over the clouds,” Vaishnaw tweeted about the structure, which can withstand wind speeds of over 266 kmph.